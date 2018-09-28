Log in
JSR : Issues CSR Report 2018

09/28/2018
Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2018
- JSR Corporation (President: Mitsunobu Koshiba) is pleased to announce that we have issued JSR Group's CSR Report 2018, a summary of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts promoted in FY 2017 (April 2017 - March 2018). Covering 54 JSR Group companies consisting of JSR's domestic and foreign Group companies, the new CSR report is available both in online version and highlight version (printed version).

In the online version, we aim to communicate our CSR activities in FY2017 to all stakeholders in an easily comprehensible way that follows priority issues to be addressed by JSR Group.' In 'Top commitment', we convey President Koshiba's message on the issues for us to remain a sustainable company. In 'Dialogue with Stakeholders', we verified the initiatives for JSR's sustainability through a discussion with the theme 'work-style innovation x digitalization.' In addition, ESG data was newly created for the purpose of improving convenience and supporting accurate capture of our performance.
Also, we report on the overall picture of efforts for the priority issues rearranged into three categories - 'Social Issues that JSR Group Can Help Resolve,' 'Social Issues Attributable to JSR Group's Corporate Activity,' and 'Basic Issues in JSR Group's Corporate Activity,' and the details of individual initiatives and activities along with data.

In the highlight version (printed version), we summarize 'Top commitment', 'Dialogue with Stakeholders', and major initiatives in an excerpt from the online version.

To guarantee the report's reliability, as usual we underwent an independent review by Responsible Care Verification Center of Japan Chemical Industry Association.

The online version is available in the CSR section of our website. (http://www.jsr.co.jp/jsr_e/csr/)

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:26:02 UTC
