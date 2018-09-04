JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock PDF(77KB)

Translation
September 4, 2018
Company name: JSR Corporation Representative: Mitsunobu Koshiba, President (Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchanges)
Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock
(Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)
This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.
1. Type of shares purchased: Common shares of the company
2. Total number of shares purchased: 1,982,700 shares
3. Total purchase cost:
4,224,296,880 yen
4. Period of purchase:
From August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018
Reference
Details of the determinations made at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on July 30, 2018
1) Type of shares to be purchased: Common shares of the company
2) Total number of shares to be purchased: Up to 2,600,000 shares
3) Total purchase cost:
Up to 5,000,000,000 yen
4) Period of purchase:
From July 31, 2018 to September 20, 2018
