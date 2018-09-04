JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock PDF(77KB)

Log in
JSR CORP (4185)
JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock

09/04/2018

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only forreference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 4, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Company name: JSR Corporation Representative: Mitsunobu Koshiba, President (Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchanges)

Inquiries to:Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept. Tel: (03)6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)

This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.

  • 1. Type of shares purchased: Common shares of the company

  • 2. Total number of shares purchased: 1,982,700 shares

  • 3. Total purchase cost:

    4,224,296,880 yen

  • 4. Period of purchase:

From August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018

Reference

Details of the determinations made at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on July 30, 2018

  • 1) Type of shares to be purchased: Common shares of the company

  • 2) Total number of shares to be purchased: Up to 2,600,000 shares

  • 3) Total purchase cost:

    Up to 5,000,000,000 yen

  • 4) Period of purchase:

    From July 31, 2018 to September 20, 2018

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:11:33 UTC
