Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JSR Corp    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORP (4185)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition PDF(34KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only forreference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 12, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Company name: JSR Corporation Representative : Mitsunobu Koshiba, President

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchanges)Inquiries to

: Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: (03)6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition (Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)

This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.

Concomitantly, notice is given that with this purchase the acquisition of Treasury Stock has been concluded according to the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors on July 30, 2018.

1. Type of shares purchased:

Common shares of the company

2. Total number of shares purchased:

268,100 shares

3. Total purchase cost:

562,528,200 yen

4. Period of purchase:

From September 1, 2018 to September 6, 2018

5. Method of purchase:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

  • 1. Details of the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on July 30, 2018

    • 1) Type of shares to be purchased:

    • 2) Total number of shares to be purchased:

    • 3) Total purchase cost:

    • 4) Period of purchase:

    • 5) Method of purchase:

    Common shares of the company Up to 2,600,000 shares

    Up to 5,000,000,000 yen

    From July 31, 2018 to September 20, 2018 Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  • 2. Accumulated total number of shares purchased according to the determinations made at meeting of the Board of Directors:

    • 1) Total number of shares to be purchased: 2,350,900 shares

  • 2) Total purchase amount:

4,999,844,676 yen

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:27:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JSR CORP
08:28aJSR : Starts its Business Operations in Vietnam
PU
08:28aJSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisiti..
PU
09/04JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock PDF(77KB)
PU
08/30BLOOM ENERGY : Escalating Grid Outages Prompt High Tech Manufacturer JSR Micro, ..
AQ
08/23JSR : Patent Issued for Radiation-Sensitive Resin Composition, Method For Formin..
AQ
08/09JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock PDF(47KB)
PU
07/30JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock PDF(27KB)
PU
07/30JSR : Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Quarter, FY ending March 2019 (S..
PU
06/15JSR : About the 73nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/31JSR : Patent Issued for Process for Producing Substrate Having Wiring, Radiation..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30JSR Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/29JSR Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017JSR Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017JSR Corp. 2017 Q3 Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 503 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 35 149 M
Finance 2019 32 882 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 451 B
Chart JSR CORP
Duration : Period :
JSR Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 260  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsunobu Koshiba President & Representative Director
Takashi Fujimoto Manager-Accounting & Finance
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Kouichi Kawasaki Representative Director & Head-Technology
Nobuo Kawahashi Director, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSR CORP-11.78%4 041
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%95 185
AIR LIQUIDE0.52%52 494
PRAXAIR1.55%44 824
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-3.43%41 611
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.00%37 186
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.