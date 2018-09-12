JSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition PDF(34KB)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only forreference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 12, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Company name: JSR Corporation Representative : Mitsunobu Koshiba, President

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchanges)Inquiries to

: Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: (03)6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition (Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)

This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.

Concomitantly, notice is given that with this purchase the acquisition of Treasury Stock has been concluded according to the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors on July 30, 2018.

1. Type of shares purchased: Common shares of the company 2. Total number of shares purchased: 268,100 shares 3. Total purchase cost: 562,528,200 yen 4. Period of purchase: From September 1, 2018 to September 6, 2018 5. Method of purchase: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on July 30, 2018 1) Type of shares to be purchased: 2) Total number of shares to be purchased: 3) Total purchase cost: 4) Period of purchase: 5) Method of purchase: Common shares of the company Up to 2,600,000 shares Up to 5,000,000,000 yen From July 31, 2018 to September 20, 2018 Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Accumulated total number of shares purchased according to the determinations made at meeting of the Board of Directors: 1) Total number of shares to be purchased: 2,350,900 shares



2) Total purchase amount:

4,999,844,676 yen