JSR : Starts its Business Operations in Vietnam

JSR Trading Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Kazutoshi Omi), a 100% subsidiary of JSR Corporation (Representative Director and President: Mitsunobu Koshiba) has established and started operations of JSR Trading Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In Vietnam, where economic growth is remarkable, petrochemical-related industry is also expected to develop in the near future according to the business expansion of automobile-related companies.

In recent years, JSR Trading has been focusing on constructing the foundation of its metal container business in both sales and procurement activities in the country.

By the establishment of the new company, JSR Trading aims to further strengthen its metal containers business, sales and procurement activities in the rising automotive component market in Vietnam.