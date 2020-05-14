JTC : APPOINTS DUBLIN LEADERSHIP TEAM AS NEW OFFICE OPENS

JTC is delighted to announce the appointment of Ronan Reilly as Managing Director and Imran Khan as Director of the company's new Dublin office.

The appointment follows JTC's recent acquisition of the corporate services business 'Cornerstone' in Dublin, extending the company's service offering to global corporates, aviation and multi-asset managers.

Having a presence in Ireland to provide corporate and fund administration, driven by strong demand from existing JTC clients and prospects, will ensure that the business continues to grow in the right direction. The Dublin office will be built on JTC`s core corporate services and capital markets offering, with a view to expand into the fund administration and managed company services. The Dublin office will work closely with JTC's global offices.

Ronan has a wealth of experience in capital markets, aircraft, hedge funds, corporate taxation and structuring which will serve both JTC and its clients well as he takes up leadership of this new office. His most recent roles in Dublin before joining JTC were as Managing Director at Law Debenture, as well as at both Walkers and TMF Group in the years prior.

Imran has an impressive background in investment fund administration and corporate services, with a focus on real estate, private equity, hedge and venture capital funds. He has led operations and business development activities over the last 10 years, with teams in global jurisdictions including Ireland, Luxembourg, Channel Islands, France, Singapore and Malaysia. His most recent role was Global Head of Operations for Private Capital Services at RBC and prior to that as an APAC regional director at Vistra Group.

Commenting on the appointments, Jon Jennings, Group Head of Institutional Client Services said:

'Our recent move into Ireland has been long-anticipated and I am delighted to announce the appointments of Ronan and Imran at the helm of this venture. Their experience really speaks for itself and they are both incredibly well regarded within the industry - I have confidence that they will lead us successfully in Dublin and see that our clients receive the best possible service, right in the heart of Ireland's capital.'

Ronan also commented on his new role:

'I am really looking forward to being part of JTC's new chapter in Dublin, particularly given the company's positive growth in recent years - its evident culture of innovation and industry-leading shared ownership model makes JTC truly unique and I'm thrilled to be joining.'

Imran further commented:

'I am delighted to be joining the JTC team, one that is recognised by the industry as client centric, committed and competent. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow the corporate and fund administration business in Ireland and also to support our colleagues in leading global jurisdictions. Ireland continues to strengthen its enterprise portfolio with leading corporate and asset management names establishing their presence here.'