Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JTC PLC    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/22 03:24:31 am
420 GBp   +2.44%
03:23aJTC : Reports continued disciplined growth for 2019
PU
04/02JTC : to Acquire NES Financial
BU
03/27JTC PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : REPORTS CONTINUED DISCIPLINED GROWTH FOR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:23am EDT

JTC has reported another strong year of trading, with Group revenue for 2019 increasing by more than 28% to £99.3m.

Published today (22 April), the company's 2019 full year results show that JTC, which is headquartered in Jersey and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), grew revenues by 28.5% to £99.3m in 2019, reflecting a combination of net organic growth of 8.4% (15.4% gross) and growth from acquisitions of 20.1%.

In line with expectations, JTC also reported an increase in its underlying EBITDA profit margin of 0.9pp to 31.9%.

Across its Divisions, Institutional Client Services (ICS) reported a 26.4% increase in revenue to £54.8m whilst Private Client Services (PCS) reported a 31.2% increase to achieve revenues of £44.5m. These positive results were driven by a record year for new business wins in 2019 totalling £14.9m across the Divisions, comprising £8.9m won by ICS - up 48% from 2018 - and £6m by PCS - up 62%.

In addition, JTC acquired Exequtive Partners in Luxembourg and small bolt-ons in the Cayman Islands and Netherlands, during the reporting period for 2019. Meanwhile, reflecting JTC's shared ownership culture, JTC was also included as a case study in Harvard Business School's MBA programme in 2019.

Nigel Le Quesne, Chief Executive Officer of JTC, said:

'2019 has seen another strong set of results maintaining our 32 year record of revenue and profit growth. In particular, we have seen good revenue growth, further margin improvement and record new business wins in both Divisions. We have maintained our disciplined approach to acquisitions with Exequtive Partners in 2019 and the Sanne private client business and NES Financial (US fund services) in Q1 2020.

'I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to the excellent JTC team for their dedication and support in 2019 and in particular in their response to the challenges brought by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.'

Click here for the 2019 full year results.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JTC PLC
03:23aJTC : Reports continued disciplined growth for 2019
PU
04/02JTC : to Acquire NES Financial
BU
03/27JTC PLC : annual earnings release
03/16JTC : Acquisition of SANNE Group private client business
PU
03/03Oil lower on coronavirus fears despite Fed rate cut and hopes for OPEC+ outpu..
RE
03/03Oil lower on coronavirus fears despite Fed rate cut and hopes for OPEC+ outpu..
RE
03/03OPEC, Russia moving closer to big oil cut as coronavirus hits demand
RE
03/03OPEC, Russia moving closer to big oil cut as coronavirus hits demand
RE
03/03OPEC, Russia moving closer to big oil cut as coronavirus hits demand
RE
02/08OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 100 M
EBIT 2019 29,2 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M
Debt 2019 53,1 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,02x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 503,80  GBp
Last Close Price 410,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dermot C. A. Mathias Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC-0.73%555
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.64%73 568
UBS GROUP AG-26.43%33 575
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.04%31 176
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-18.87%23 068
STATE STREET CORPORATION-29.22%19 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group