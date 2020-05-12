May 13, 2020

JTEKT Expands with New R&D Facility

in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

- Strengthens JTEKT's Global ECU Development Capabilities

KOYO CANADA INC. (KCI), a consolidated subsidiary of JTEKT Corporation, has acquired the assets of a Halifax, Nova Scotia R&D facility previously owned by KSR International Inc. (KSR), a Canadian company. This acquisition strengthens JTEKT global ECU development for vehicle steering and driveline products, and will set the foundation for further expansion of its global electrification capabilities and plans.

＜3D model of ECU＞



The new KCI Halifax R&D facility allows JTEKT to more efficiently respond to the expanding demands of autonomous driving support, steer-by-wire and high voltage systems. With electrical, software and mechanical engineering in-house, JTEKT will be optimally positioned to meet the needs of the Detroit 3, European OEMs and both current and future electric vehicle companies. Building upon its years of experience with EPS (Electric Power Steering), and redundant design, functional safety, high voltage support, and MCU* development for H-EPS (Hydraulic Electric Power Steering System), JTEKT will use these enhanced technical capabilities to become a one source shop for the entire life cycle of steering and driveline products - from ideation to production.

Moving forward, the Halifax R&D facility will develop products in collaboration with other affiliated companies such as JTEKT IT Development Center Akita Corporation, Koyo Electronics Co., Ltd., and the joint venture company, J-QuAD DYNAMICS, Inc., to not only meet customer current needs, but to lead the way with new ideas and products for the future of driving.

Overview of Transaction

Transferred Assets ：KCertain assets owned by KSR for the purpose of developing ECUs through its operations at its Halifax R&D facility including intellectual properties (drawings, software, patent, etc.) and equipment Transfer Date ：May 8, 2020 Transfer Date ：Not to be disclosed.

Overview of Transferor

Company Name ：KSR International Inc. Headquarters ：95 Erie Street South, P.O. Box 1060, Ridgetown, Ontario N0P 2C0, Canada Representative ：James Tanner Established ：1946 Business Outline ：Automotive parts business (adjustable pedal assembly, steering wheel & latch for heavy trucks, throttle control, retractor system, de-coupler, de-latcher) Relationship with JTEKT Corporation ：There is no capital investment in, or sharing of personnel with KSR and their affiliated companies.

Overview of Transferee

Company Name ：KOYO CANADA INC. Headquarters ：3800A Laird Road, Units 4 and 5 Mississauga, Ontario L5L 0B2, Canada Representative: Gary Bourque Representative ：Gary Bourque Established ：1966 Business Outline ：Sales of bearings Percentage of Investment by JTEKT Corporation：100%

* MCU (Motor Control Unit):

A motor unit that integrates a motor and a computer (ECU) controlling its operation.