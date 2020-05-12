Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  JTEKT Corporation    6473   JP3292200007

JTEKT CORPORATION

(6473)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTEKT : Expands with New R&D Facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:10pm EDT

May 13, 2020

JTEKT Expands with New R&D Facility
in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

- Strengthens JTEKT's Global ECU Development Capabilities

KOYO CANADA INC. (KCI), a consolidated subsidiary of JTEKT Corporation, has acquired the assets of a Halifax, Nova Scotia R&D facility previously owned by KSR International Inc. (KSR), a Canadian company. This acquisition strengthens JTEKT global ECU development for vehicle steering and driveline products, and will set the foundation for further expansion of its global electrification capabilities and plans.

＜3D model of ECU＞


The new KCI Halifax R&D facility allows JTEKT to more efficiently respond to the expanding demands of autonomous driving support, steer-by-wire and high voltage systems. With electrical, software and mechanical engineering in-house, JTEKT will be optimally positioned to meet the needs of the Detroit 3, European OEMs and both current and future electric vehicle companies. Building upon its years of experience with EPS (Electric Power Steering), and redundant design, functional safety, high voltage support, and MCU* development for H-EPS (Hydraulic Electric Power Steering System), JTEKT will use these enhanced technical capabilities to become a one source shop for the entire life cycle of steering and driveline products - from ideation to production.

Moving forward, the Halifax R&D facility will develop products in collaboration with other affiliated companies such as JTEKT IT Development Center Akita Corporation, Koyo Electronics Co., Ltd., and the joint venture company, J-QuAD DYNAMICS, Inc., to not only meet customer current needs, but to lead the way with new ideas and products for the future of driving.

Overview of Transaction

Transferred Assets

：KCertain assets owned by KSR for the purpose of developing ECUs through its operations at its Halifax R&D facility including intellectual properties (drawings, software, patent, etc.) and equipment

Transfer Date ：May 8, 2020
Transfer Date ：Not to be disclosed.

Overview of Transferor

Company Name

：KSR International Inc.

Headquarters

：95 Erie Street South, P.O. Box 1060, Ridgetown, Ontario N0P 2C0, Canada

Representative ：James Tanner
Established ：1946
Business Outline

：Automotive parts business (adjustable pedal assembly, steering wheel & latch for heavy trucks, throttle control, retractor system, de-coupler, de-latcher)

Relationship with JTEKT Corporation

：There is no capital investment in, or sharing of personnel with KSR and their affiliated companies.


Overview of Transferee

Company Name ：KOYO CANADA INC.
Headquarters

：3800A Laird Road, Units 4 and 5 Mississauga, Ontario L5L 0B2, Canada Representative: Gary Bourque

Representative ：Gary Bourque
Established ：1966
Business Outline ：Sales of bearings
Percentage of Investment by JTEKT Corporation：100%

* MCU (Motor Control Unit):
A motor unit that integrates a motor and a computer (ECU) controlling its operation.

Disclaimer

JTEKT Corporation published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 01:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JTEKT CORPORATION
03/30JTEKT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019JTEKT CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019JTEKT : signed a partnership agreement with Plug and Play to strengthen relation..
PU
2019JTEKT CORPORATION : Slide show Q1 results
CO
2019JTEKT CORP : Proxy Statments
CO
2019JTEKT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018JTEKT : Develop Integrated Control Software for Automated Driving
PU
2018China says will abide by WTO rules in probe of machine tools from Japan, Taiw..
RE
2018JTEKT CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018Toyota group firms to set up JV for self-driving technology
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 432 B
EBIT 2020 39 183 M
Net income 2020 15 883 M
Debt 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 273 B
Chart JTEKT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JTEKT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTEKT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 141,67  JPY
Last Close Price 797,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuo Agata President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director
Katsumi Yamamoto Senior Managing Director
Kazuhisa Makino Managing Director
Masakazu Isaka Director & Senior GM-Health & Safety Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTEKT CORPORATION-1.85%2 600
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.76%41 261
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.79%38 013
FANUC CORPORATION-1.39%31 783
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.05%20 307
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.00%19 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group