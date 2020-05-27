Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Jubii Europe N.V.    LCY   NL0000233195

JUBII EUROPE N.V.

(LCY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.05.2020 / 12:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2020
Address: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/reports/2020.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2020
Address: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/reports/2020.html

27.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.jubii.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1050607  27.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUBII EUROPE N.V.
06:20aJUBII EUROPE N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
02/18JUBII EUROPE N : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2019JUBII EUROPE N : Information on the Annual Report 2018/2019
PU
2019JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2019JUBII EUROPE N : ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax author..
EQ
2019JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Dutch tax authorities adhere to their decision that Jubii Eu..
EQ
2019JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2019JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Dutch tax authorities request payment of Euro 1,155,183 from..
EQ
2018JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2018JUBII EUROPE N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
More news
Chart JUBII EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Jubii Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Wilsdorf Chief Executive Officer
Frank Martin Dannhoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörn Caumanns Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Crespo de la Mata Member-Supervisory Board
Ignacio Gaspar Sintes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBII EUROPE N.V.5.56%10
ACCENTURE-6.73%125 112
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.68%108 110
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-10.12%96 582
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.90%59 704
VMWARE, INC.-9.13%57 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group