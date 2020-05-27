DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.05.2020 / 12:16

Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 27, 2020Address: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/reports/2020.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 27, 2020Address: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/reports/2020.html

