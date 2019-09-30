Log in
JUBII EUROPE NV

(LCY)
Jubii Europe N.V.: Dutch tax authorities adhere to their decision that Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has no VAT deduction right

09/30/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Jubii Europe N.V.: Dutch tax authorities adhere to their decision that Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has no VAT deduction right

30-Sep-2019 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would lead to a VAT deduction right during the years of examination. Accordingly, the Dutch tax authorities requested from Jubii Europe N.V. a payment of Euro 1,155,183 for input VAT in the period under examination, inclusive interest until the release of the tax assessments and fines.
Based on the assessment of Jubii Europe N.V.'s Dutch tax advisors management takes the position that Jubii Europe N.V. was engaged in economic activities leading to a VAT refund right during the whole period and having solid arguments in defense of this position. Therefore, Jubii Europe N.V. has objected the Dutch tax authorities' assessment immediately.
On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s appeal and announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT.
 
According to this decision Jubii Europe N.V. will pay the reclaimed input VAT plus interest and fines and careful consider together with their Dutch tax advisors, whether to take the case to court or not. Jubii Europe N.V. has to instigate legal proceedings against the Dutch tax authorities' decision until November 4, 2019.
 
Jubii Europe N.V.
 
Haarlem, The Netherlands, September 27, 2019

30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Netherlands
Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444
Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610
E-mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com
ISIN: NL0000233195
WKN: 932728
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 882493

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

882493  30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
