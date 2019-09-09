Log in
JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD

JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD

(530019)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilant Life Sciences : Announces Appointment of Dr. Syed Kazmi as President and CEO of its New Innovative Biopharmaceutical Company in the U.S. – Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

0
09/09/2019

Yardley, PA, United States; Sep 09, 2019

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited has announced that Dr. Syed Kazmi, PhD, MBA, will join its new innovative biopharmaceutical company in the U.S., Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Kazmi joins from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation where he was Vice President, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing for Oncology.

Earlier this year, Jubilant Life Sciences spun off select proprietary innovation assets that are in various stages of discovery and development into Jubilant Therapeutics. The new company has a unique business model with a combination of semi-virtual set up and significant synergies with rest of Jubilant Life Sciences including strategic partnership with Jubilant Biosys, a world class preclinical CRO.

Jubilant Therapeutics' strategy is to discover and develop novel small molecule modulators of important and previously undruggable targets primarily in oncology and establish creative partnerships to bring innovative therapeutics to patients in need.

The Company's current pipeline includes a novel dual epigenetic inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6 to address unmet needs in liquid cancers like acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a small molecule PDL-1 therapy with comparable efficacy to large molecules and lower side effects, a small molecule PAD4 inhibitor with potential to address unmet needs in multiple auto-immune disorders and a PRMT5 inhibitor for lymphoma.

'We extend a warm welcome to Syed as the CEO of Jubilant Therapeutics,' said Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia, Chairman and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Life Sciences. 'Syed has had an accomplished career of over 25 years in M&A, licensing, strategic collaborations, and R&D in both specialty biotech and large pharma companies. We are confident that his extensive experience will help make Jubilant Therapeutics a successful global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission of transforming the lives of patients with serious diseases. '

'I am honored to join as CEO to continue building the pipeline assets and collaborations to fast-track new innovative drugs to market. I look forward to growing Jubilant Therapeutics into a first-in-class biopharma company,' said Syed Kazmi.

About Jubilant Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., is a U.S based innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies for treating unmet medical need in serious diseases such as cancer. For more info: www.jubltherapeutics.com

Disclaimer

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:46:07 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 93 139 M
EBIT 2020 14 751 M
Net income 2020 8 557 M
Debt 2020 28 525 M
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 8,71x
P/E ratio 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 75 272 M
Chart JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 615,27  INR
Last Close Price 472,60  INR
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hari Shankar Bhartia Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Bhartia Co-Chairman
Rajagopal Sankaraiah Executive Director-Finance
Umesh Mehta Chief Information Officer
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Director & Co-CEO-Life Science Ingredients
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD-33.05%1 052
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.65%338 367
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.63%237 549
MERCK AND COMPANY13.30%221 652
NOVARTIS19.66%206 551
PFIZER-16.38%201 883
