Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd    530019   INE700A01033

JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD

(530019)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilant Life Sciences : Shanti Raghavan & Dipesh Sutariya of EnAble India win the Social Entrepreneur of the Year - India Award 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri presents the Social Entrepreneur of the Year- India Award 2019

New Delhi, October 03, 2019, - The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, the sister organisation of the World Economic Forum and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation of Jubilant Bhartia Group today announced Shanti Raghavan & Dipesh Sutariya of EnAble India as the winner of the Social Entrepreneur of the Year India 2019 Award. The award was presented by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India in presence of over 250 participants in New Delhi. The award ceremony was a part of the India Economic Summit hosted by World Economic Forum in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Government of India.

The SEOY India Award 2019 winner, has been instrumental in building an ecosystem of skilling, employment and entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities (PwDs) through the use of technology innovations, breakthroughs in skill trainings, new workplace solutions and behaviour change tools. EnAble India has positively influenced and changed the mind-set of 729 business houses and built the frameworks of inclusion in universities and government agencies for the employment of PwDs in formal and informal sectors across India.

Over the years, SEOY India award has established itself as one of the most reputed and coveted award for social entrepreneurs in India. This year the award celebrates its 10th year. In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation came together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award. The award has seen over 1500 applications in the last 10 years.

The winner of SEOY India Award participates in the annual and regional meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and will join the world's largest network of social enterprises

affiliated with The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. These meetings offer unprecedented opportunities to engage with global decision makers from the public, corporate, media, academic and civil society sectors. The winner will be invited to join the Schwab Foundation's global community of over 390 social innovators.

Congratulating the winner and applauding the work of all finalists of this year's SEOY India award, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of Indiasaid, 'I would like to express my appreciation, for the hosts of this evening, the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, who have for the last one decade provided a crucial platform to recognise the effects of the social entrepreneurs. Each one of them who have been featured here have done outstanding work.'

'I am very happy to see how youngsters are becoming change agents in the society.'

'The announcement of a Social Stock Exchange, in the Budget this year will help social enterprises access to finance. The Finance minister recently announced that Companies can now invest in social enterprises which are aligned with government supported incubation centres.'

Appreciating the winner and the finalists, Mrs.Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship said, 'This year's winner and finalists of the Social Entrepreneur of the Year India award all exemplify what our community is about - actors who have selflessly dedicated their lives to improving the state of the world around them. We mark the 10th year of our partnership with Jubilant Bhartia with an unprecedented number of finalists, all of whom have made significant contributions to their country by addressing a myriad of issues in innovative ways. We look forward to continuing our work with Jubilant Bhartia to identify, recognise and serve the country's leading social entrepreneurs in the years to come.'

Congratulating the winner and the finalists, Mr. Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Founder and Mr. Hari S Bhartia, Chairman & Co-Founder, Jubilant Bhartia Group and Founder Directors of Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, said, 'The winner and finalists of the SEOY India award are the tech-enabled social entrepreneurs who are helping bridge the gap between the marginalised and the mainstream. In the last decade of this journey, we have witnessed diversity in social innovations coming from remote corners of India. Social entrepreneurs have been harnessing the vast untapped resources and investing time and resources to understand various underlying layers to social issues and create highly customised solutions. It has been a privilege to be partners with the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in recognising social entrepreneurs in India for the last 10 years.'

The entries for this year's SEOY India award were in categories including enterprise development, disability, water & sanitation, labour conditions, women empowerment, micro finance, housing, fair trade, energy, sustainable farming, communication media, clean technology and nutrition among others.

This year's jury members included Mrs. Hilde Schwab, Chairperson & Co - Founder, Schwab Foundation for Entrepreneurship; Ms. Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson & Editorial Director,

HT Media Ltd; Ms. Sudha Pillai, Former, Member Secretary, Planning Commission Government of India; Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India; Ms. Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Arghyam Foundation; Mr. Vikram Kirloskar, President, Confederation of Indian Industry; Ms. Prema Gopalan, Founder, Swayam Shikshan Prayog, Winner SEOY 2018; Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman, Brookings India and Mr. P R Ganapathy,

Regional Director, Stanford Seed India.

About the winner

Shanti Raghavan and Dipesh Sutariya

EnAble India, Bengaluru

EnAble India (EI) is rapidly building the Indian eco-system of skilling, employment and entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities (PwDs) through technology innovations, breakthroughs in skill trainings, new workplace solutions and behaviour change tools. By changing the mindset of 729 business houses and building frameworks of inclusion in universities and government agencies, EI has created a robust business case for employing PwDs in formal and informal sectors across India.

Over 20 years, Shanti, Dipesh and their teams have cumulatively transformed the lives of 2,20,000 individuals with disabilities and their families, community leaders and employers, across 28 states. Working across a wide bench of 14 disabilities, all EI trainees perform at par, and receive salaries at par with their non-disabled peers. Through partnerships with 200 non-profit organisations, EnAble India is set to transform one million PwDs as confident tax payers, active citizens and nation-builders over the next three years.

Note to the Editors:

Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship was co-founded by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and his wife Hilde. For twenty years, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship has supported the world's leading social entrepreneurs in their efforts to create a more just, equitable, and sustainable world. The Schwab Foundation provides unparalleled platforms at the regional and global level to highlight and advance leading models of sustainable social innovation. Learn more at www.schwabfound.org and follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/schwabfound

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF), established in 2007, is the not-for-profit organization of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. It focuses on conceptualizing and implementing the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives (CSR) for the Group. The Jubilant Bhartia Foundation's activities include various community development work, healthcare programs, cultural and sports events, environmental preservation initiative, vocational training, women empowerment, educational activities and promotion of Social Entrepreneurship. www.jubilantbhartiafoundation.com

Learn more at www.jubilantbhartiafoundation.com and follow on twitter: @indiaseoy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaSEOY/

Disclaimer

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD
12:41pJUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES : Shanti Raghavan & Dipesh Sutariya of EnAble India win t..
PU
09/25JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES : Celebrating a decade of partnership ‘Social Entre..
PU
09/12JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/09JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Appointment of Dr. Syed Kazmi as President an..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 93 325 M
EBIT 2020 14 842 M
Net income 2020 8 711 M
Debt 2020 28 525 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 77 032 M
Chart JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 614,45  INR
Last Close Price 483,65  INR
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hari Shankar Bhartia Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Bhartia Co-Chairman
Rajagopal Sankaraiah Chief Financial Officer
Umesh Mehta Chief Information Officer
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Director & Co-CEO-Life Science Ingredients
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD-32.98%1 058
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.18%347 948
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.93%244 798
MERCK AND COMPANY9.00%213 254
PFIZER-18.83%195 965
NOVARTIS14.02%195 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group