Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Jubilee Enterprise    JUBILE   TH1022010009

JUBILEE ENTERPRISE

(JUBILE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G20 finance officials poised to recommend extension of debt freeze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 10:49am EDT

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to recommend extending a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by the world's poorest countries, according to sources briefed on a virtual G20 meeting taking place Saturday.

Multiple sources said there was strong support for extending the Debt Service Suspension Initiative agreed in April into 2021, but the move would not be finalized until later in the year, when G20 leaders are due to meet.

World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart told reporters on Friday that the move was "highly probable" since the novel coronavirus pandemic was more severe and taking longer to overcome than initially expected.

The debt standstill, which is due to expire at the end of 2020, has proven challenging to implement, with only 41 of 73 eligible countries expressing interest, while some official bilateral creditors like China have failed to participate fully.

The private sector has also failed to match the freeze thus far.

The initiative would save $12 billion in service payments on official bilateral debt through the end of the year, but finance officials in developing countries say they will need far more help to weather the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Top international officials, industry leaders and civil society groups have called for extending the debt freeze - which is intended to let the poorest nations focus on fighting the pandemic, not servicing their debts - and expanding it to include other countries hit by the crisis.

More than 200 religious, labor, human rights, environmental and development groups signed a separate letter spearheaded by Jubilee USA Network that was sent to G20 leaders, the White House and the International Monetary Fund this week.

"The G20 will make decisions this weekend that affect the survival of billions of vulnerable people confronting the pandemic," said Eric LeCompte, the group's executive director.

"We need to mobilize a lot more resources for people to confront the crisis."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JUBILEE ENTERPRISE
06/22World Bank chief calls for more private sector buy-in on G20 debt relief
RE
06/20Poorest countries to save $12 bln in 2020 debt relief - World Bank
RE
06/19POOREST COUNTRIES TO SAVE $12 BILLIO : World Bank
RE
06/15Extension of G20 debt freeze may make PSI mandatory - JP Morgan
RE
05/28Debt relief plans for world's poor countries inch forward
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 928 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2020 238 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 2 684 M 84,7 M 84,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart JUBILEE ENTERPRISE
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Enterprise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,75 THB
Last Close Price 15,40 THB
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Unyarat Pornprakit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Akarapong Pornprakit Assistant Director-Productions
Tanaporn Tana-arpapong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Viroj Phonprakit Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILEE ENTERPRISE-17.65%85
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.90%81 832
KERING SA-11.93%73 639
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.40%56 753
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.37%30 535
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.89%24 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group