Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jubilee Metals Group Plc    JLP   GB0031852162

JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

(JLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilee Metals : posts another big boost to earnings, in spite of coronavirus restrictions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) has delivered its sixth consecutive six-monthly period of double digit growth, putting in a 54% increase in first half earnings to £12.8mln.

The growth was achieved notwithstanding the loss of the equivalent of approximately two months' of operational time due to restrictions under coronavirus legislation in South Africa, where Jubilee has its operations.

The company was also able to boost revenue by 18% to £29.4mln.

Jubilee's cash position increased to £10.8mln, as at the 30 June period end.

All operations in chrome and platinum group metals production have returned to 100% capacity, while maintaining strict health and safety measures.

Additionally during the period, Jubilee commenced production of copper cathode and cobalt concentrate at its Sable Refinery.

The company also secured the rights to approximately 150 million tonnes of copper tailings for refining at Sable.

The plan is for Jubilee to be producing 25,000 tonnes of copper per annum within the next 4 years

Disclaimer

Jubilee Metals Group plc published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
03:06aJUBILEE METALS : posts another big boost to earnings, in spite of coronavirus re..
PU
06/18JUBILEE METALS : CEO discusses acquisition of large copper tailings resource in ..
PU
06/18JUBILEE METALS : secures large copper tailings resource in Zambia
PU
05/19JUBILEE METALS : takes on fine chrome operations from JV partners
PU
04/17JUBILEE METALS : rises as it recommences operations in South Africa
PU
03/26JUBILEE METALS : boosts earnings by 778% following big production gains, confide..
PU
01/28JUBILEE METALS : 'continuing to grow very strongly' with significant earnings bo..
PU
01/28JUBILEE METALS : Six Monthly Operations Update
PU
2019JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2019JUBILEE METALS GROUP : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64,8 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,4 M 96,6 M 96,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Metals Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,20 GBX
Last Close Price 3,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 213%
Spread / Lowest Target 213%
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Coetzer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin Bird Non-Executive Chairman
Carina de Beer Group Chief Financial Officer
Evan Kirby Executive Director & Technical Director
Christopher Kagiso Molefe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-8.33%97
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED1.73%20 831
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.43.17%6 802
ALROSA-24.03%6 525
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.55%6 465
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED11.59%6 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group