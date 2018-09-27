Julius Baer: Change in the Board of Directors

Andreas Amschwand will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd at the Annual General Meetings 2019.
Zurich, 27 September 2018 - Andreas Amschwand informed the company that at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019, he will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and subsequently also that of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. A member of the Board since 2012, Andreas Amschwand has decided to focus on a new mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEBA Crypto AG, Zug.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Daniel J. Sauter said: 'Andreas Amschwand has been a very valued member of our Board, and whilst we understand his desire for a new challenge we regret that as a consequence he will not stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank him for his valuable contribution over the past six years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.'
Disclaimer
Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:05:08 UTC