JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Julius Baer Group: Change in the Board of Directors

09/27/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Julius Baer: Change in the Board of Directors

Andreas Amschwand will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd at the Annual General Meetings 2019.

Zurich, 27 September 2018 - Andreas Amschwand informed the company that at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019, he will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and subsequently also that of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. A member of the Board since 2012, Andreas Amschwand has decided to focus on a new mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEBA Crypto AG, Zug.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Daniel J. Sauter said: "Andreas Amschwand has been a very valued member of our Board, and whilst we understand his desire for a new challenge we regret that as a consequence he will not stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank him for his valuable contribution over the past six years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of June 2018, assets under management amounted to
CHF 400 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com




