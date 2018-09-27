Julius Baer Group: Change in the Board of Directors

Andreas Amschwand will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd at the Annual General Meetings 2019.

Zurich, 27 September 2018 - Andreas Amschwand informed the company that at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019, he will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and subsequently also that of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. A member of the Board since 2012, Andreas Amschwand has decided to focus on a new mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEBA Crypto AG, Zug.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Daniel J. Sauter said: "Andreas Amschwand has been a very valued member of our Board, and whilst we understand his desire for a new challenge we regret that as a consequence he will not stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank him for his valuable contribution over the past six years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."