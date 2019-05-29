Log in
Julius Baer: Luigi Vignola to succeed Peter Gerlach as Head Markets

05/29/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Luigi Vignola to succeed Peter Gerlach as Head Markets

Effective 1 July 2019, Peter Gerlach, Julius Baer's long-standing Head of the Markets Division, has decided to step down from his current role in order to focus on the development of new wealth management business models for the Group. Luigi Vignola, currently Global Head Structured Products, has been appointed to succeed him as Head Markets and as a member of the Executive Board of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd.

Zurich, 29 May 2019 - As part of its ambition to shape the future of wealth management, Julius Baer intends to advance the research and development of new, technology-driven business models, leveraging in-house know-how and external partnerships.

Peter Gerlach has decided to step down from his current role and as a member of the Executive Board of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. as of 1 July 2019. He will spearhead these innovation efforts in close collaboration with specialist units across the Bank and report directly to CEO Bernhard Hodler.

His successor Luigi Vignola joined the Bank's Structured Products area in 2009. In 2012 he moved to Singapore to lead the Asian products teams as Head Markets and Advisory Solutions. In 2017 he was appointed Global Head Structured Products and relocated back to Switzerland.

Julius Baer's CEO Bernhard Hodler said: "Peter Gerlach looks back at a distinguished career at Julius Baer and has been instrumental in leading the technological transformation of our Markets Division since he took over in 2005. He is therefore the ideal person to work on Group-wide pioneering initiatives and projects that will help us to shape the future of wealth management. I also look forward to welcoming Luigi Vignola, another internal talent, to our Executive Board. With his international experience, passion, and energy, I have no doubt that Luigi will take our Markets Division to the next level."

Peter Gerlach said: "The timing is perfect: after 14 years at the helm of the Markets Division, I am very satisfied with this transition and excited to be entrusted with a new challenge within Julius Baer. Technology is changing wealth management significantly, and together with our leadership team I want to make sure we seize its disruptive power for the benefit of our clients."

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of April 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com




