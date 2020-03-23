Julius Baer: Publication of the Annual Report 2019
03/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Publication of the Annual Report 2019
Zurich, 23 March 2020 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the Annual Report 2019 (including the Remuneration Report) and the Corporate Sustainability Report 2019. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 426 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
