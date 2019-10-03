Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Julius Bär Gruppe    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Julius Baer announces new executive leadership team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Julius Baer announces new executive leadership team

Effective 1 January 2020, Julius Baer's executive leadership team will follow a simplified organisational structure. Competences and market responsibilities will be bundled, enhancing client focus and enabling fast decision-making. As part of these changes, the Executive Boards of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the Group's main operating entity, will be aligned, with the same people serving on both boards. The executive leadership of Group and Bank will thereby be reduced from 15 to 9 members.

Zurich, 3 October 2019 - As of 1 January 2020, the Executive Boards of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. will both consist of the following individuals:

  • Philipp Rickenbacher, Chief Executive Officer
  • Yves Robert-Charrue, Head Switzerland & Europe, Middle East, and Africa
  • Jimmy Lee Kong Eng, Head Asia Pacific
  • Beatriz Sanchez, Head Americas
  • Nic Dreckmann, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Intermediaries
  • Nicolas de Skowronski, Investment & Wealth Management Solutions, Head of Wealth Management Solutions
  • Yves Bonzon, Investment & Wealth Management Solutions, Chief Investment Officer
  • Dieter A. Enkelmann, Chief Financial Officer
  • Oliver Bartholet, Chief Risk Officer

The organisational structure will be simplified, allowing for a more agile set-up, centred on client needs and driven by faster decision-making.

The five regions currently serving private clients will be aggregated into three geographic front units to continue the profitable growth of Julius Baer's international franchise along its stated market priorities.

Intermediary clients will continue to be covered as a distinct business, closely aligned with the Group's COO organisation, to accelerate the technological transformation and provide this B2B segment with integrated state-of-the-art services.

For a seamless and truly holistic client experience, investment and wealth management solutions across discretionary and advisory services are to be blended into one unit, thereby further enhancing the scalability of the Group's offering.

In addition, Julius Baer's Markets division, run by Luigi Vignola, will be consolidated under the leadership of the CFO, along with treasury and credit management. The bundling of expertise in and access to capital markets will enhance the development of attractive financing solutions for Julius Baer's clients, while ensuring a more inclusive management of its financial resources.

The Group General Counsel and Chief Communications Officer will continue to report directly to the CEO, as will the Group Head of HR.

Commenting on the changes, Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer, said: "Julius Baer is in a great position. We have what it takes to remain a leader in wealth management in the years to come. Defining the new leadership team and working in a simpler, leaner set-up gives us the opportunity to tackle the strategic challenges quickly and decisively."

Further changes effective 1 January 2020

Rémy A. Bersier, currently Region Head Emerging Markets, will be appointed Chairman Private Banking Key Clients reporting to the CEO, with responsibility to support and advise on the development of Julius Baer's ultra-high net worth clientele. He will also remain Chairman of Bank Julius Baer Monaco.

After 13 years with Julius Baer, Gian A. Rossi, currently Head Region Switzerland, will leave the Bank at the end of 2019 by mutual agreement, after ensuring a smooth handover of his area of responsibility.

Philipp Rickenbacher said: "Both Rémy Bersier and Gian Rossi have been instrumental in Julius Baer's success over the past decade, and I would like to thank both of them for their contributions since they joined the Executive Board of Bank Julius Baer in 2006."

He added: "Gian Rossi was equally influential in expanding our footprint in international markets as he was in cementing our strong position in Switzerland - we will build on his achievements and wish him all the best for his future."

On Rémy Bersier, he said: "Rémy Bersier has overseen and driven the outstanding growth of our business in many geographies, particularly in Emerging Markets and Monaco. I am very pleased that he has agreed to continue to work with us in a new role, in which he will share his passion and experience with our regional leadership and our Senior Client Executives, with the aim of developing our ultra-high net worth clientele across the globe."

Forthcoming dates

Julius Baer's ten-month Interim Management Statement will be published as scheduled on 19 November 2019, and its 2019 full-year results will be released on 3 February 2020. In February 2020, the Group intends to also provide a comprehensive update on its strategy to investors, analysts, and media.

Contacts

Media Relations Zurich, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of June 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 412 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
01:22aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Swiss bank Julius Baer cuts executive board to 9 from 15
RE
01:05aJulius Baer announces new executive leadership team
TE
10/02JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer makes five senior hires to reinforce commitment to its ..
PU
09/30JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer announces two new Market Heads in Region Europe
PU
09/30JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer adds team of five to Chile Domestic team
PU
09/23JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer signed the United Nations Principles for Responsible Ba..
PU
09/20JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer strengthens its market Zurich with new appointments
PU
09/10Brexit - Julius Baer cuts chances of Halloween no-deal Brexit to 10%
RE
09/04JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Malaysia aims to recover nearly $1 billion paid out by forme..
RE
09/03Barclays, Julius Baer bolster wealth business with ex-Credit Suisse bankers
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 371 M
EBIT 2019 930 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 10 033 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
Capitalization 9 155 M
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,56  CHF
Last Close Price 42,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE19.97%9 660
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.37%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.99%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.19%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.27.28%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.79%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group