Julius Baer confirms the hiring of a team of ten experienced wealth managers to develop market Portugal

Julius Baer continues its expansion with the hire of a comprehensive senior team to develop and grow market Portugal.

Zurich, 3 September 2019 - Yesterday, a team of ten experienced wealth managers started working at Julius Baer in Madrid to develop and grow market Portugal on a cross-border basis. The newly appointed Market Head Portugal, José Maria do Cazal-Ribeiro, and Gonçalo Maleitas Correia, Team Head Portugal Domestic, report to Carlos Recoder, Head Western Europe, Julius Baer.

After complementing our local presence in Spain with a new office in Barcelona in April 2019, the hiring of this comprehensive senior team to cover Market Portugal is the next proof point of Julius Baer's continued investments in line with its smarter market coverage.

Carlos Recoder, Head Western Europe, said: "Julius Baer defines Portugal as a 'develop' market and is committed to investing in its growth. With enhanced proximity to private clients and a unique pure private bank offering, Julius Baer is in a strong position to capture local market share in Portugal and further develop its existing client base. The hire of this comprehensive senior team demonstrates our long-term commitment to growing market Portugal."

Key hires for Market Portugal include:

José Maria do Cazal-Ribeiro - Market Head Portugal

José Maria will be responsible for developing and growing the Portuguese market at Julius Baer. With almost 30 years of experience in this field, he has an impressive track record of driving substantial business growth. In his most recent position, José Maria worked at Credit Suisse for 14 years where he established their Portuguese franchise with coverage in Lisbon and other international locations. Previous to that, he held Senior RM positions at Merrill Lynch International and Banco Espirito Santo.

Gonçalo Maleitas Correia - Team Head Portugal Domestic

Gonçalo joins from Credit Suisse where he was the Lisbon Branch Manager and Market Head for several years. Previously he worked for Banque Privée Edmond de Rothschild Europe where he was responsible for legal affairs, compliance, and business development.

Gonçalo Pinto Basto - Senior relationship manager

After ten years working in investment banking, Gonçalo joined Merrill Lynch in 2000 where he was instrumental in helping to build the Portugal Desk. After that, he joined Credit Suisse where he worked for 14 years as a relationship manager.

Francisco Pimentel - Senior relationship manager

Francisco was with Credit Suisse for six years and has a substantial track record in our industry. Previously, he was a relationship manager at Barclays Bank where he also had the opportunity to develop a business unit dedicated to serving UHNWIs from Portugal.

Additional team members for Market Portugal include:

Gonçalo Viana de Sousa - Senior relationship manager

Luis Barata - Senior relationship manager

Salvador Roque de Pinho - Senior relationship manager

Luis Barreto Xavier - Investment Consultant

Ana Maria Da Silva - Assistant relationship manager

Maria João Abreu - Assistant relationship manager