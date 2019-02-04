Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces cost cuts as profitability lags

02/04/2019 | 01:39am EST
The sign for Swiss bank Julius Baer is seen at a branch office in Luzern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Private bank Julius Baer, Switzerland's third largest listed lender, posted a 4 percent rise in full-year reported net profit and announced the launch of 100 million franc cost reduction programme.

For the full year, net profit under IFRS accounting standards rose to 735 million Swiss francs (563.86 million pounds). Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected 772 million Swiss francs in full-year net earnings.

The Zurich-based bank for wealthy and affluent clients brought in 17 billion francs in net new money in 2018, a growth rate of 4.5 percent at the lower end of its 4-6 percent medium-term target range.

The bank on Monday kept that target, but lowered its cost-income and pre-tax margin goals.

"The Group will lower expenses by 100 million francs by further enhancing market focus and related prioritisation of resource allocation; leveraging automation and digitalisation; and applying stricter performance management," Baer said in a statement. "This will by the end of 2019 lead to a net reduction in the group's headcount of 2 percent compared to the end of 2018."

Julius Baer said it aimed to achieve a cost-income ratio below 68 percent by 2020, assuming no meaningful detoriation relative to average 2018 market conditions, from previously 64-68 percent. An increase in the ratio marks reduced profitability over costs. In 2018, it missed its goal, with an adjusted ratio of 70.6 percent.

The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.50 francs per share, compared to 1.40 francs for 2017.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 432 M
EBIT 2018 1 038 M
Net income 2018 793 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 10,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capitalization 8 852 M
NameTitle
Bernhard Hodler Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE12.97%8 885
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
