Julius Bär Gruppe

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
  Report  
09/02 08:51:35 am
39.28 CHF   +0.38%
Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer's unit Kairos is open to making acquisitions in Italy

09/02/2019 | 08:16am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Kairos Investment Management, the Italian subsidiary of Julius Baer, is open to considering acquisitions in Italy, the bank's European chief said on Monday.

Julius Baer had put Kairos under strategic review after it suffered outflows on the heels of poor fund performance in 2018 and said in July it was considering options including the sale of the unit.

But on Friday Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said on Friday it had decided to keep it.

"There is a consolidation in Italy. In the past we made acquisitions, including Kairos, therefore we will look at other companies," Julius Baer's European head Yves Robert-Charrue told a press conference in Milan.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 381 M
EBIT 2019 940 M
Net income 2019 679 M
Debt 2019 10 033 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 8 529 M
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,53  CHF
Last Close Price 39,13  CHF
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Hodler Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE11.77%8 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 932
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 772
