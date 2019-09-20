Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Julius Bär Gruppe    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer strengthens its market Zurich with new appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Julius Baer is expanding its Zurich branch with the hire of six relationship managers to drive continuing growth.

Zurich, 20 September 2019 - Julius Baer has further strengthened the Zurich branch including the local UHNWI team by hiring six experienced relationship managers (RMs).

Simon Wanzenried will join the Bank on 1 November 2019 and lead a newly formed team in Zurich. Simon has a proven track record following eleven years at Credit Suisse in private banking. Most recently, he was Market Area Head Private & Wealth Management Clients in Zurich.

At the same time, two more RMs will start in the new team:

Rafael Scotoni previously worked at Credit Suisse as senior RM for the Swiss Private & Wealth Management Clients unit. Before that, he had held various front functions in private banking, amongst others at UBS.

Ernesto Gemma brings with him 22 years' experience in private banking in a variety of roles at Credit Suisse. Most recently, he was RM for a Private & Wealth Management Clients team in Zurich.

On 1 September 2019, two new RMs have been appointed to a newly formed additional UHNWI team in Zurich:

Ronald Dold joined as senior RM after three years as a self-employed in wealth management for HNWI and UHNWI. Prior to this, he had held various senior positions in private banking at UBS and HSBC, amongst others.

René Freiermuth was an independent investment advisor for the last two years. Until 2017, he worked at Credit Suisse for 20 years, most recently as Head of Client Portfolio Solutions for UHNW Private and Institutional Clients EMEA.

Additionally, Chris Reinhardt joined an existing team in July 2019, bringing with him long-standing experience as RM at Credit Suisse, most recently as senior relationship manager with a focus on the executives and entrepreneurs segment.

Andreas Feller, Head Private Banking Zurich, Eastern Switzerland & UHNWI, Julius Baer, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of RMs and that our continued hiring efforts are paying off. All the new joiners bring with them deep experience and knowledge and position us well for our long-term growth ambition in Zurich and in the local UHNWI segment.'

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
03:42aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer strengthens its market Zurich with new appointments
PU
09/10Brexit - Julius Baer cuts chances of Halloween no-deal Brexit to 10%
RE
09/04JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Malaysia aims to recover nearly $1 billion paid out by forme..
RE
09/03Barclays, Julius Baer bolster wealth business with ex-Credit Suisse bankers
RE
09/03Julius Baer confirms the hiring of a team of ten experienced wealth managers ..
TE
09/02JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer's unit Kairos is open to making acquisitions in Italy
RE
08/30Strategic review of Kairos completed
TE
07/31UBS plans to charge rich clients for Swiss cash deposits
RE
07/31Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45%
RE
07/31Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45%
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 371 M
EBIT 2019 930 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 10 033 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,84x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 9 660 M
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,56  CHF
Last Close Price 44,32  CHF
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Hodler Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE26.59%9 728
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group