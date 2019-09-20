Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer strengthens its market Zurich with new appointments

Julius Baer is expanding its Zurich branch with the hire of six relationship managers to drive continuing growth.

Zurich, 20 September 2019 - Julius Baer has further strengthened the Zurich branch including the local UHNWI team by hiring six experienced relationship managers (RMs).

Simon Wanzenried will join the Bank on 1 November 2019 and lead a newly formed team in Zurich. Simon has a proven track record following eleven years at Credit Suisse in private banking. Most recently, he was Market Area Head Private & Wealth Management Clients in Zurich.

At the same time, two more RMs will start in the new team:

Rafael Scotoni previously worked at Credit Suisse as senior RM for the Swiss Private & Wealth Management Clients unit. Before that, he had held various front functions in private banking, amongst others at UBS.

Ernesto Gemma brings with him 22 years' experience in private banking in a variety of roles at Credit Suisse. Most recently, he was RM for a Private & Wealth Management Clients team in Zurich.

On 1 September 2019, two new RMs have been appointed to a newly formed additional UHNWI team in Zurich:

Ronald Dold joined as senior RM after three years as a self-employed in wealth management for HNWI and UHNWI. Prior to this, he had held various senior positions in private banking at UBS and HSBC, amongst others.

René Freiermuth was an independent investment advisor for the last two years. Until 2017, he worked at Credit Suisse for 20 years, most recently as Head of Client Portfolio Solutions for UHNW Private and Institutional Clients EMEA.

Additionally, Chris Reinhardt joined an existing team in July 2019, bringing with him long-standing experience as RM at Credit Suisse, most recently as senior relationship manager with a focus on the executives and entrepreneurs segment.

Andreas Feller, Head Private Banking Zurich, Eastern Switzerland & UHNWI, Julius Baer, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of RMs and that our continued hiring efforts are paying off. All the new joiners bring with them deep experience and knowledge and position us well for our long-term growth ambition in Zurich and in the local UHNWI segment.'