JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
Julius Bär Gruppe : Swiss Bank Julius Baer appoints Rickenbacher as CEO

07/08/2019
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a branch of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Julius Baer has appointed company insider Philipp Rickenbacher as its new chief executive officer, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, effective Sept. 1.

The 48-year-old Swiss citizen, now head of intermediaries and global custody at the Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, will replace Bernard Hodler who is retiring as CEO.

Rickenbacker, a former consultant at McKinsey, joined Julius Baer in 2004 where he also had a stint as head of advisory solutions.

Julius Baer chairman Romeo Lacher said the bank had carefully evaluated internal and external candidates before making the appointment.

Former Credit Suisse wealth management boss Iqbal Khan had been said to be a contender for the post. Khan suddenly left the bank last week "to pursue other opportunities."

"We are delighted that, with Philipp Rickenbacher, we have been able to appoint an internal candidate with a compelling leadership and industry track record, deeply familiar with Julius Baer's culture and business, but prepared to actively address the challenges of the future," said Lacher in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.96% 12.14 Delayed Quote.12.41%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE 0.09% 45.41 Delayed Quote.29.71%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 394 M
EBIT 2019 974 M
Net income 2019 705 M
Debt 2019 6 373 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,79x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 9 898 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Hodler Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE29.71%9 973
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.57%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA17.90%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.43%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
