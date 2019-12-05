Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Julius Bär Gruppe    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Julius Bär Gruppe : Switzerland's Julius Baer books $153 million charge in East German assets case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:07am EST

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is setting aside 153 million Swiss francs (119 million pounds) to cover demands made by a German government agency seeking to recover East German assets that went missing after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Zurich Court of Appeal this week ruled in favor of a claim by the German agency tasked with overseeing the remains of East German enterprises, for 97 million francs plus interest since 2009.

Baer said in a statement published late on Wednesday it would appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, but was protectively booking the charges in case it winds up being forced to pay.

The Zurich court originally sided with Julius Baer in 2018, but was forced to reconsider its verdict this year when the Swiss Federal Supreme Court sent it back to be reheard after concluding there were "obvious shortcomings" in the bank's handling of the funds.

The German lawsuit relates to withdrawals nearly 30 years ago from an account established by former German Democratic Republic officials at Zurich-based Bank Cantrade, which Julius Baer bought from UBS in 2005.

Julius Baer said it would claim any final amount it would have to pay from UBS under the terms of a related transaction agreement of 2005.

UBS declined to comment.

(Reporting by John Miller, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE 1.47% 46.1 Delayed Quote.31.68%
UBS GROUP 1.28% 11.825 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
02:07aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Switzerland's Julius Baer books $153 million charge in East ..
RE
12/04DECISION IN THE CASE OF THE BVS AGAI : Zurich Court of Appeal has reassessed the..
PU
12/04Decision in the case of the BvS against Julius Baer
TE
11/29Investec expects 189 million pounds from asset management spin-off in March
RE
11/27Swiss government leaves mortgage capital requirements unchanged
RE
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/19US companies stuck with lawsuits and investigations
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/19JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer warns on 2019 target after Kairos outflows
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 364 M
EBIT 2019 925 M
Net income 2019 665 M
Debt 2019 10 033 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,97x
EV / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 10 048 M
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,74  CHF
Last Close Price 46,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE31.68%10 162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.94%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.28%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.11%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%200 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group