JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE

(BAER)
08/30 11:31:37 am
39.13 CHF   +1.24%
Strategic review of Kairos completed

08/30/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Strategic review of Kairos completed

As part of the review of strategic options concerning its Italian asset and wealth management subsidiary Kairos, Julius Baer has concluded that a fuller operational alignment and closer cooperation offer the best path to the successful long-term development of Kairos.

Zurich, 30 August 2019 - Julius Baer has completed the strategic review of its Italian asset and wealth management subsidiary Kairos. Over the coming months, these conclusions will be developed into a detailed implementation plan to realise the further growth potential of Kairos and additional revenue synergies.

This will be achieved through a closer alliance between Julius Baer's and Kairos' wealth management businesses serving clients domiciled in Italy, one of Julius Baer's core markets. This will include enhanced access to Julius Baer's state-of-the-art wealth management products and services. Kairos will also form an important element of Julius Baer's efforts to bolster its in-house investment capabilities within the Bank's open architecture philosophy.

Between the start of the strategic partnership in June 2013 and 30 June 2019, Kairos' assets under management more than doubled to over EUR 9 billion.

Yves Robert-Charrue, Head Region Europe of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. and Chairman of Kairos, commented: "Our review has clearly shown that Julius Baer is the best owner for Kairos, which offers significant potential for us to build out our position in the attractive Italian wealth management market. After a difficult 2018, the performance of Kairos funds in the first half of 2019 has markedly improved. On behalf of the full Board of Kairos I would like to thank our employees for their outstanding loyalty and tremendous support to the company and their excellent work in serving our clients throughout this challenging market environment."

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of June 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 412 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. ('the Company') includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words 'may', 'will', 'would', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'project', 'believe', 'seek', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue' and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




