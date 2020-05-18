Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Julius Bär Gruppe AG    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/18 11:30:54 am
36.94 CHF   +6.21%
11:36aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
PU
11:35aJULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. : Annual General Meeting
TE
05/14JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

Zurich, 18 May 2020 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions:

  • The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements 2019 were approved and the Remuneration Report 2019 was approved in a consultative vote.
  • The appropriation of the disposable profit, the dissolution of CHF 83.9 million out of 'statutory capital reserve' and the proposed first distribution in the total amount of CHF 0.75 per registered share were approved. This corresponds to a distribution of CHF 0.375 per registered share, which is not subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid free of expense from 25 May 2020, and a dividend of CHF 0.375 per registered share, which is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall also be paid from 25 May 2020.
    In the absence of a drastic change of circumstances, the Board of Directors will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting by mid-November 2020 latest to propose a second dividend distribution in the same amount.
  • The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2019 financial year.
  • The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2020 - AGM 2021) was approved.
  • Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board's aggregate amount of variable cash-based compensation elements for the completed financial year 2019, the aggregate amount of variable share-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2020 and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2021.
  • The Board members Romeo Lacher, Gilbert Achermann, Heinrich Baumann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Ivo Furrer, Claire Giraut, Charles G.T. Stonehill, Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk were re-elected for a one-year term.
  • Kathryn Shih and Christian Meissner were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, whereby Kathryn Shih will assume the director role as of 1 September 2020.
  • Romeo Lacher was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.
  • Gilbert Achermann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Kathryn Shih (as of 1 September 2020) and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term.
  • KPMG AG, Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year period.
  • Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2021.

The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 426 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
11:36aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
PU
11:35aJULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. : Annual General Meeting
TE
05/14JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : quaterly sales release
05/14Coronavirus crisis a window of opportunity for bankers to the rich
RE
05/14JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer extends partnership with Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
PU
05/04Julius Baer to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated (Additional Tier 1) AT1 b..
TE
04/15JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 18 May 2020 publ..
PU
04/15JULIUS BAER : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 18 May 2020 published
TE
04/14JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to postpone AGM, propose split dividend
RE
04/14JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer proposes to split 2019 distribution following a request..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 3 269 M
EBIT 2020 982 M
Net income 2020 650 M
Debt 2020 8 135 M
Yield 2020 4,20%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,62x
Capitalization 7 545 M
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,25 CHF
Last Close Price 34,78 CHF
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-30.34%7 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.38%261 699
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%249 453
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.15%197 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.13%186 005
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.32%164 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group