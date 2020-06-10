Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe AG

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
News 
News

Julius Baer faces investigation over ties to Argentine client: Neue Zuercher Zeitung

06/10/2020 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer at the company's Lausanne branch in Switzerland

Swiss private bank Julius Baer faces investigation by watchdog FINMA over whether it followed correct procedures against money laundering in its ties with a former Argentine client, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday.

The bank, which has previously been censured by FINMA over its efforts to combat money laundering, confirmed the latest investigation.

The paper said the former customer was a well-known Argentine entrepreneur who is suspected of siphoning off more than 50 million Swiss francs ($52.7 million) from his company between 2007 and 2016 and moving it into several accounts at Julius Baer.

Employees at the bank discovered irregularities in these accounts in 2016 and its internal audit instructed compliance officials to conduct in-depth clarifications about the customer and his transactions. As a result, his accounts with the bank were closed. The money laundering reporting office appears not to have been informed of the events, the paper said.

In February FINMA said it had found serious shortcomings in Julius Baer's anti-money laundering processes between 2009 and early 2018.

The failings were connected to alleged corruption linked to Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and world soccer federation FIFA, resulting in enforcement proceedings which FINMA had concluded.

The bank last year appointed Philipp Rickenbacher as chief executive to replace Bernhard Hodler, the former risk chief who took over when Boris Collardi left in 2017 to help to run unlisted rival Pictet.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.19% 78.5033 Delayed Quote.16.20%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -2.39% 43.7 Delayed Quote.-12.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.01% 69.09 Delayed Quote.15.30%
WTI -0.38% 38.067 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 362 M 3 535 M 3 535 M
Net income 2020 748 M 787 M 787 M
Net Debt 2020 8 135 M 8 553 M 8 553 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 9 400 M 9 905 M 9 882 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 639
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,57 CHF
Last Close Price 43,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-12.48%9 905
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.70%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.17%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.97%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.79%203 807
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.58%166 445
