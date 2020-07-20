Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2020 | PDF, 56 KB
07/20/2020
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Including reconciliation to IFRS measures
2020 half-year results
INTRODUCTION
The Business Review and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS.
Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures.
The purpose of this document is to provide the definitions of APMs used by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in its communication to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items.
APMs as defined and used by the Group may not be comparable to similarly titled APMs reported by other companies.
ADJUSTED RESULTS
Julius Baer Group Ltd. defines adjusted results as follows:
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments (M&A) and the taxes on those respective items.
These excluded items related to M&A can include adjustments to each of the five reported IFRS expense lines (personnel expenses; general expenses; depreciation of property and equipment; amortisation of customer relationships; amortisation and impairment of intangible assets).
The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A- related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.
Reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items are provided below:
CHF m
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
490.9
343.1
121.7
Non-controlling interests
0.0
-0.2
0.4
IFRS net profit
491.0
342.9
122.1
Total adjustments to personnel expenses
4.3
2.0
0.9
Total adjustments to general expenses1,2
5.6
7.2
160.3
Total adjustments to amortisation of customer relationships
29.3
43.2
38.0
Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of intangible assets3
0.0
0.0
99.2
Total adjustments to operating expenses and profit before taxes2,3
39.2
52.3
298.4
Impact of total adjustments on income taxes
-5.8
-4.7
-39.0
Adjustments to net profit
33.5
47.6
259.4
Adjusted net profit
524.4
390.5
381.5
Adjusted non-controlling interests
0.5
0.1
0.8
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of
524.0
390.4
380.7
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Please see detailed financial statements in the Annual Report 2019 and Half-Year Report 2020
Includes CHF 152.9m for "BvS case"
Includes CHF 99.2m for Kairos goodwill impairment
CHF m
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
IFRS personnel expenses
853.9
834.8
781.4
Adjusted personnel expenses
849.5
832.8
780.5
Total M&A-related adjustments
4.3
2.0
0.9
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS general expenses
306.1
323.9
526.9
Adjusted general expenses
300.5
316.7
366.6
Total M&A-related adjustments
5.6
7.2
160.3
o/w Total BvS-related adjustments
2.8
-
152.9
Note: General expenses including provisions and losses.
CHF m
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
IFRS provisions and losses
4.1
22.3
191.6
Adjusted provisions and losses
1.8
22.3
38.9
Total M&A-related adjustments
2.4
-
152.7
o/w Total BvS-related adjustments
2.4
-
152.7
Note: In December 2019, Julius Baer booked a CHF 153 million (CHF 119 million net of taxes) provision related to the claim by the Bundesanstalt für vereinigungsbedingte Sonderaufgaben (BvS) (against Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd.as successor to Bank Cantrade Ltd., which was acquired in 2005) in relation to alleged unauthorised withdrawals between 1990 and 1992 from a Cantrade account.
CHF m
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
IFRS amortisation of customer relationships
29.3
43.2
38.1
Adjusted amortisation of customer relationships
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total amortisation of customer relationships adjustments related
29.3
43.2
38.0
to previous acquisitions
o/w ING
-
8.2
8.2
o/w IWM
17.7
23.0
17.6
o/w GPS
1.5
2.0
1.9
o/w Kairos
4.5
4.5
4.5
o/w Commerzbank Luxembourg
0.8
0.8
0.8
o/w Leumi
0.5
0.5
0.5
o/w Fransad
0.5
0.5
0.5
o/w Wergen
0.4
0.4
0.4
o/w WMPartners
0.7
0.7
0.7
o/w Reliance
1.2
1.7
1.6
o/w NSC Asesores
1.5
1.0
1.5
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
35.0
30.7
137.7
Adjusted amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
35.0
30.7
38.6
Total amortisation and impairment of intangible assets adjustments
-
-
99.2
o/w Kairos goodwill impairment charge
-
-
99.2
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS operating expenses
1,273.6
1,281.5
1,535.2
Adjusted operating expenses
1,234.4
1,229.2
1,236.8
Total M&A-related adjustments
39.2
52.3
298.4
o/w Adjustments to personnel expenses
4.3
2.0
0.9
o/w Adjustments to general expenses
5.6
7.2
160.3
o/w Adjustments to amortisation of customer relationships
29.3
43.2
38.0
o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
-
-
99.2
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS profit before taxes
577.2
417.5
148.7
Adjusted profit before taxes
616.4
469.8
447.1
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and
-10.0
-9.1
-161.2
general expenses
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-29.3
-43.2
-137.2
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS income taxes
86.2
74.6
26.6
Adjusted income taxes
92.0
79.3
65.7
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and
1.6
0.5
34.0
general expenses
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
4.2
4.2
5.0
CHF m
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
IFRS net profit
491.0
342.9
122.1
Adjusted net profit
524.4
390.5
381.5
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and
-8.4
-8.6
-127.2
general expenses
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-25.1
-39.0
-132.2
CHF m
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
490.9
343.1
121.7
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
524.0
390.4
380.7
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and
-8.4
-8.6
-127.2
general expenses
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-24.7
-38.7
-131.8
CHF
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
2.28
1.58
0.56
Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
2.43
1.79
1.75
Total adjustments
-0.15
-0.22
-1.19
In %
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted cost/income ratio
66.6%
71.0%
71.1%
Operating income (CHF m)
1,850.8
1,699.0
1,683.9
Adjusted operating expenses excl. adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
1,232.6
1,206.9
1,197.9
o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)
1,234.4
1,229.2
1,236.8
o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
1.8
22.3
38.9
In bp
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Gross margin
91.7
83.2
80.2
Operating income (CHF m)
1,850.8
1,699.0
1,683.9
Average assets under management (CHF bn)
403.7
408.3
419.7
In bp
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted expense margin
61.1
59.1
57.1
Adjusted operating expenses excl adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
1,232.6
1,206.9
1,197.9
o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)
1,234.4
1,229.2
1,236.8
o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
1.8
22.3
38.9
Average assets under management (CHF bn)
403.7
408.3
419.7
In bp
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted pre-tax margin
30.5
23.0
21.3
Adjusted profit before taxes (CHF m)
616.4
469.8
447.1
Average assets under management (CHF bn)
403.7
408.3
419.7
In %
H1 2020
H1 2019
H2 2019
Return on common equity Tier 1 (RoCET1), adjusted
36%
28%
27%
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders
524.0
390.4
380.7
of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)
Average CET1 capital (CHF m)
2,913
2,784
2,857
In %
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Return on tangible equity (RoTE), adjusted
31%
25%
24%
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders
524.0
390.4
380.7
of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)
Average equity attributable to shareholders
6,230
6,059
6,129
of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)
- Average goodwill and other intangible assets (CHF m)
-2,846
-2,955
-2,922
Average tangible equity (CHF m)
3,384
3,104
3,207
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, NET NEW MONEY, CLIENT ASSETS
Assets under management include all bankable assets managed by or deposited with the Group for investment purposes. Assets included are portfolios of wealth management clients for which the Group provides discretionary or advisory asset management services. Assets deposited with the Group held for transactional or safekeeping/custody purposes, and for which the Group does not offer advice on how the assets should be invested, are excluded from assets under management. In general, transactional or safekeeping/custody assets belong to banks, brokers, securities traders, custodians, or certain institutional investors. Nonbankable assets (e.g. art collections, real estate), asset flows driven more by liquidity requirements than investment purposes or assets primarily used for cash management, funding or trading purposes are also not considered assets under management.
Assets with discretionary mandate are defined as assets for which the investment decisions are made by the Group, and cover assets deposited with Group companies as well as assets deposited at third-party institutions. Other assets under management are defined as assets for which the investment decision is made by the client himself. Both assets with discretionary mandate and other assets under management take into account client deposits as well as market values of securities, precious metals, and fiduciary investments placed at third-party institutions.
When assets under management are subject to more than one level of asset management services, double counting arises within the total assets under management. Each such separate discretionary or advisory service provides additional benefits to the respective client and generates additional revenue to the Group.
Net new money consists of new client acquisitions, client departures and in- or outflows attributable to existing clients. It is calculated through the direct method, which is based on individual client transactions. New or repaid loans and related interest expenses result in net new money flows. Interest and dividend income from assets under management, market or currency movements as well as fees and commissions are not included in the net new money result. Effects resulting from any acquisition or divestment of a Group subsidiary or business are stated separately. Generally reclassifications between assets under management and assets held for transactional or safekeeping/ custody purposes result in corresponding net new money in- or outflows.
Assets under management which are managed by or deposited with associates of the Group are not considered assets managed by or deposited with the Group and are therefore not included in the respective numbers.
Assets under management are disclosed according to the Guidelines of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) governing financial statement reporting.
Client assets are defined as all bankable assets managed by or deposited with the Group companies for investment purposes and only those deposited assets held for transactional, safekeeping/custody or administrative purposes for which additional services, for example analysis and reporting or securities lending and borrowing, are provided.
Non-bankable assets (e.g. art collections, real estate), asset flows driven more by liquidity requirements than investment purposes, assets primarily used for cash management, funding or trading purposes or deposited assets held purely for transactional or safekeeping/custody purposes are excluded from client assets.
OTHER ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
GROSS MARGIN
Operating income divided by monthly average assets
under management.1
COST/INCOME RATIO
