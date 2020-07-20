Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2020 | PDF, 56 KB

Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2020

07/20/2020 | 01:16am EDT

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Including reconciliation to IFRS measures

2020 half-year results

﻿

﻿

INTRODUCTION

The Business Review and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS.

Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures.

The purpose of this document is to provide the definitions of APMs used by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in its communication to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items.

APMs as defined and used by the Group may not be comparable to similarly titled APMs reported by other companies.

ADJUSTED RESULTS

Julius Baer Group Ltd. defines adjusted results as follows:

Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments (M&A) and the taxes on those respective items.

These excluded items related to M&A can include adjustments to each of the five reported IFRS expense lines (personnel expenses; general expenses; depreciation of property and equipment; amortisation of customer relationships; amortisation and impairment of intangible assets).

The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A- related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.

2

﻿

﻿

Reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items are provided below:

CHF m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

490.9

343.1

121.7

Non-controlling interests

0.0

-0.2

0.4

IFRS net profit

491.0

342.9

122.1

Total adjustments to personnel expenses

4.3

2.0

0.9

Total adjustments to general expenses1,2

5.6

7.2

160.3

Total adjustments to amortisation of customer relationships

29.3

43.2

38.0

Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of intangible assets3

0.0

0.0

99.2

Total adjustments to operating expenses and profit before taxes2,3

39.2

52.3

298.4

Impact of total adjustments on income taxes

-5.8

-4.7

-39.0

Adjustments to net profit

33.5

47.6

259.4

Adjusted net profit

524.4

390.5

381.5

Adjusted non-controlling interests

0.5

0.1

0.8

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of

524.0

390.4

380.7

Julius Baer Group Ltd.

  1. Please see detailed financial statements in the Annual Report 2019 and Half-Year Report 2020
  2. Includes CHF 152.9m for "BvS case"
  3. Includes CHF 99.2m for Kairos goodwill impairment

CHF m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

IFRS personnel expenses

853.9

834.8

781.4

Adjusted personnel expenses

849.5

832.8

780.5

Total M&A-related adjustments

4.3

2.0

0.9

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS general expenses

306.1

323.9

526.9

Adjusted general expenses

300.5

316.7

366.6

Total M&A-related adjustments

5.6

7.2

160.3

o/w Total BvS-related adjustments

2.8

-

152.9

Note: General expenses including provisions and losses.

CHF m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

IFRS provisions and losses

4.1

22.3

191.6

Adjusted provisions and losses

1.8

22.3

38.9

Total M&A-related adjustments

2.4

-

152.7

o/w Total BvS-related adjustments

2.4

-

152.7

Note: In December 2019, Julius Baer booked a CHF 153 million (CHF 119 million net of taxes) provision related to the claim by the Bundesanstalt für vereinigungsbedingte Sonderaufgaben (BvS) (against Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd.as successor to Bank Cantrade Ltd., which was acquired in 2005) in relation to alleged unauthorised withdrawals between 1990 and 1992 from a Cantrade account.

3

﻿

﻿

CHF m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

IFRS amortisation of customer relationships

29.3

43.2

38.1

Adjusted amortisation of customer relationships

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total amortisation of customer relationships adjustments related

29.3

43.2

38.0

to previous acquisitions

o/w ING

-

8.2

8.2

o/w IWM

17.7

23.0

17.6

o/w GPS

1.5

2.0

1.9

o/w Kairos

4.5

4.5

4.5

o/w Commerzbank Luxembourg

0.8

0.8

0.8

o/w Leumi

0.5

0.5

0.5

o/w Fransad

0.5

0.5

0.5

o/w Wergen

0.4

0.4

0.4

o/w WMPartners

0.7

0.7

0.7

o/w Reliance

1.2

1.7

1.6

o/w NSC Asesores

1.5

1.0

1.5

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

35.0

30.7

137.7

Adjusted amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

35.0

30.7

38.6

Total amortisation and impairment of intangible assets adjustments

-

-

99.2

o/w Kairos goodwill impairment charge

-

-

99.2

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS operating expenses

1,273.6

1,281.5

1,535.2

Adjusted operating expenses

1,234.4

1,229.2

1,236.8

Total M&A-related adjustments

39.2

52.3

298.4

o/w Adjustments to personnel expenses

4.3

2.0

0.9

o/w Adjustments to general expenses

5.6

7.2

160.3

o/w Adjustments to amortisation of customer relationships

29.3

43.2

38.0

o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

-

-

99.2

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS profit before taxes

577.2

417.5

148.7

Adjusted profit before taxes

616.4

469.8

447.1

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and

-10.0

-9.1

-161.2

general expenses

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-29.3

-43.2

-137.2

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS income taxes

86.2

74.6

26.6

Adjusted income taxes

92.0

79.3

65.7

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and

1.6

0.5

34.0

general expenses

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

4.2

4.2

5.0

4

﻿

﻿

CHF m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

IFRS net profit

491.0

342.9

122.1

Adjusted net profit

524.4

390.5

381.5

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and

-8.4

-8.6

-127.2

general expenses

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-25.1

-39.0

-132.2

CHF m

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

490.9

343.1

121.7

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

524.0

390.4

380.7

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses and

-8.4

-8.6

-127.2

general expenses

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-24.7

-38.7

-131.8

CHF

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

2.28

1.58

0.56

Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

2.43

1.79

1.75

Total adjustments

-0.15

-0.22

-1.19

In %

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Adjusted cost/income ratio

66.6%

71.0%

71.1%

Operating income (CHF m)

1,850.8

1,699.0

1,683.9

Adjusted operating expenses excl. adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

1,232.6

1,206.9

1,197.9

o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)

1,234.4

1,229.2

1,236.8

o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

1.8

22.3

38.9

In bp

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Gross margin

91.7

83.2

80.2

Operating income (CHF m)

1,850.8

1,699.0

1,683.9

Average assets under management (CHF bn)

403.7

408.3

419.7

In bp

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Adjusted expense margin

61.1

59.1

57.1

Adjusted operating expenses excl adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

1,232.6

1,206.9

1,197.9

o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)

1,234.4

1,229.2

1,236.8

o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

1.8

22.3

38.9

Average assets under management (CHF bn)

403.7

408.3

419.7

In bp

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Adjusted pre-tax margin

30.5

23.0

21.3

Adjusted profit before taxes (CHF m)

616.4

469.8

447.1

Average assets under management (CHF bn)

403.7

408.3

419.7

5

﻿

﻿

In %

H1 2020

H1 2019

H2 2019

Return on common equity Tier 1 (RoCET1), adjusted

36%

28%

27%

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders

524.0

390.4

380.7

of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)

Average CET1 capital (CHF m)

2,913

2,784

2,857

In %

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Return on tangible equity (RoTE), adjusted

31%

25%

24%

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders

524.0

390.4

380.7

of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)

Average equity attributable to shareholders

6,230

6,059

6,129

of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF m)

- Average goodwill and other intangible assets (CHF m)

-2,846

-2,955

-2,922

Average tangible equity (CHF m)

3,384

3,104

3,207

6

﻿

﻿

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, NET NEW MONEY, CLIENT ASSETS

Assets under management include all bankable assets managed by or deposited with the Group for investment purposes. Assets included are portfolios of wealth management clients for which the Group provides discretionary or advisory asset management services. Assets deposited with the Group held for transactional or safekeeping/custody purposes, and for which the Group does not offer advice on how the assets should be invested, are excluded from assets under management. In general, transactional or safekeeping/custody assets belong to banks, brokers, securities traders, custodians, or certain institutional investors. Nonbankable assets (e.g. art collections, real estate), asset flows driven more by liquidity requirements than investment purposes or assets primarily used for cash management, funding or trading purposes are also not considered assets under management.

Assets with discretionary mandate are defined as assets for which the investment decisions are made by the Group, and cover assets deposited with Group companies as well as assets deposited at third-party institutions. Other assets under management are defined as assets for which the investment decision is made by the client himself. Both assets with discretionary mandate and other assets under management take into account client deposits as well as market values of securities, precious metals, and fiduciary investments placed at third-party institutions.

When assets under management are subject to more than one level of asset management services, double counting arises within the total assets under management. Each such separate discretionary or advisory service provides additional benefits to the respective client and generates additional revenue to the Group.

Net new money consists of new client acquisitions, client departures and in- or outflows attributable to existing clients. It is calculated through the direct method, which is based on individual client transactions. New or repaid loans and related interest expenses result in net new money flows. Interest and dividend income from assets under management, market or currency movements as well as fees and commissions are not included in the net new money result. Effects resulting from any acquisition or divestment of a Group subsidiary or business are stated separately. Generally reclassifications between assets under management and assets held for transactional or safekeeping/ custody purposes result in corresponding net new money in- or outflows.

Assets under management which are managed by or deposited with associates of the Group are not considered assets managed by or deposited with the Group and are therefore not included in the respective numbers.

Assets under management are disclosed according to the Guidelines of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) governing financial statement reporting.

Client assets are defined as all bankable assets managed by or deposited with the Group companies for investment purposes and only those deposited assets held for transactional, safekeeping/custody or administrative purposes for which additional services, for example analysis and reporting or securities lending and borrowing, are provided.

Non-bankable assets (e.g. art collections, real estate), asset flows driven more by liquidity requirements than investment purposes, assets primarily used for cash management, funding or trading purposes or deposited assets held purely for transactional or safekeeping/custody purposes are excluded from client assets.

7

﻿

﻿

OTHER ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

GROSS MARGIN

Operating income divided by monthly average assets

under management.1

COST/INCOME RATIO

Operating expenses excluding provisions and losses, divided

by total operating income.

ADJUSTED COST/INCOME RATIO

Adjusted operating expenses excluding adjusted provisions

and losses, divided by operating income.

Adjusted operating expenses, excluding adjusted provisions

ADJUSTED EXPENSE MARGIN

and losses, divided by monthly average assets

under management.1

ADJUSTED PRE-TAX MARGIN

Adjusted profit before taxes divided by monthly average

assets under management.1

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer

ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF

Group Ltd., divided by the weighted average number of shares

JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.

outstanding for diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer

RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY

Group Ltd., divided by (half-yearly) average of shareholders'

equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.1

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer

RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (RoCET1) Group Ltd., divided by the (half-yearly) average CET1 capital.1

NET NEW MONEY GROWTH RATE

Net new money as a percentage of assets under management

at the end of the previous period.1

LOAN-TO-DEPOSIT RATIO

The balance sheet loans position divided by the balance sheet

due to customers position.

DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO

Total dividend distribution amount divided by adjusted net profit

attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

The change in a company's share price over a period plus any

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN

dividends paid by the company in this period, divided by the

company's share price at the start of the period.

1 If the reported period is not a full year (e.g. a half year), the result will be made comparable to a full-year equivalent.

8

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 05:15:11 UTC
