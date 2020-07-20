Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2020 | PDF, 56 KB

The Business Review and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS.

Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures.

The purpose of this document is to provide the definitions of APMs used by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in its communication to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items.

APMs as defined and used by the Group may not be comparable to similarly titled APMs reported by other companies.

ADJUSTED RESULTS

Julius Baer Group Ltd. defines adjusted results as follows: