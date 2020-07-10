Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe AG

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
News 
News

Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer to Create Direct Private Investments Unit

07/10/2020 | 02:30am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Julius Baer Group AG said Friday that it will create a unit for direct private investments such as private equity and private debt.

The Swiss private bank said it will launch the new direct private investments unit as part of its markets division as of Oct. 1, targeting its very wealthy and sophisticated private banking clients.

Giuseppe De Filippo will lead the new unit, who will join the company from UBS Group AG on Oct. 1, Julius Baer said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -1.76% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
UBS GROUP AG -0.81% 11 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 403 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
Net income 2020 762 M 809 M 809 M
Net Debt 2020 8 135 M 8 635 M 8 635 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 8 664 M 9 223 M 9 197 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 639
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,76 CHF
Last Close Price 40,28 CHF
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-19.33%9 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%284 243
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%268 029
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%213 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%200 407
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.37%181 291
