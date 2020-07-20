Julius Bär Gruppe : Trading during COVID-19 pandemic helps Julius Baer to 43% profit jump

Log in
07/20/2020 | 01:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Swiss bank Julius Baer in Zurich

Active trading during the coronavirus pandemic helped Julius Baer post a 43% rise in half-year net profit to 491 million Swiss francs (417.19 million pounds) on Monday, a record result for the Swiss wealth manager.

"With the full economic impact of COVID-19 still ahead of us, we are confident that we are well prepared for a challenging second half of the year," Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement. "We are well positioned to maintain the stability of our business."

The Swiss wealth manager posted net client inflows of 5.0 billion Swiss francs, while assets under management fell 6% from end-2019 to 401.8 billion francs due to falling markets and the negative currency impact of a strengthening Swiss franc.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 415 M 3 634 M 3 634 M
Net income 2020 762 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2020 8 135 M 8 658 M 8 658 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 9 086 M 9 673 M 9 670 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 639
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
