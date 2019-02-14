Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jumbo Interactive Ltd    JIN   AU000000JIN0

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD

(JIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
9.25 AUD   +2.10%
10:07pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Analysts' Briefing
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo Interactive : Analysts' Briefing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 10:07pm EST

An analysts' briefing of the 2019 first half year financial results by the CEO follows:

"With a fresh software platform to start the 2019 financial year, we were in the best possible position to make the most of the new Powerball which peaked at $100 million in August 2018. This enabled us to activate more customers and sign up new accounts in record numbers. Active customers surged 47.9% to 576,144 and new accounts grew 91.9% to 199,410 accounts in the 6 month period to December 2018.

This underpinned a 66% increase in TTV to $147.8 million and a 58% increase in Revenue to $30.5 million. The operating leverage of the business resulted in a 138% increase in NPAT to $12.6 million. Cash levels are up at $77.3 million (inclusive of players funds) allowing a first half dividend of 15.0c per share.

The jackpot run was strong with 23 large jackpots (Oz Lotto/Powerball Division 1 jackpots of $15 million and over) compared to 18 in the first half of FY2018. The average jackpot size reached $37.4 million compared to $26.7 million in the previous corresponding period. The second half of FY2019 has already seen another $100 million Powerball clearly indicating the new Powerball format is a success.

The strong start to the second half has prompted us to update our full year guidance. Based on an expected 40 large jackpots for the full year, we now expect TTV to reach about $296.4 million and Revenue $60.8 million. EBITDA is expected to reach about $37.0 million, Net Profit Before Tax $35.0 million and Net Profit After Tax $24.2 million. This indicates that if we see only 17 large jackpots in the second half compared to 23 in the first half, we expect the business to produce roughly the same TTV and Revenue because of our growing customer database.

The benefits of the new software platform include greater transactional capacity and better user experience for the customer. During the $100 million Powerball jackpot in January 2019, our system peaked at 840 transactions per minute with room to spare. The new Lotto Party product is making good progress and our voice app has been launched on Google Assistant. Intelligent data analytics insights and improved marketing tools in the hands of the Jumbo team have had an impact on lowering the cost per lead to $12.87 (pcp $18.81).

Revenue diversification is on track with a 23% increase in Charity Lottery TTV to $3.6 million compared to the pcp and the release of the "Powered by Jumbo" Software as a Service (Solution). The Mater Lottery became the first "PBJ" customer in November 2018 and the project is on track for a public release later in 2019. This Software as a Service business is exciting as there are growth opportunities locally and it paves the way into new markets outside of Australia, most notably in the UK and Canada which both have active charity lottery markets.

The balance sheet remains healthy with Net Assets of $70 million and the Company's cash position at $77.3 million as at 31 December 2018 ($67.5 million general cash plus $9.8 million players' funds). The Board will continue to review all capital management options in respect of the general cash surplus.

With good growth prospects and a healthy cash reserve position, the Dividend Policy remains at 85% of NPAT for the full financial year. This has allowed the board to pay a fully franked first half interim dividend of 15.0c per share, and the payment of a special dividend is still a consideration.

As Australia's only listed pure digital lottery company, Jumbo is receiving greater attention from the investment community. To accommodate this, more resources have been provided to the Investor Relations team to ensure Jumbo continues to provide fast and relevant information to all shareholders during these exciting times of growth. The board also welcomes Mr Giovanni Rizzo to the board (commencing January 2019) who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Jumbo.

In summary, Jumbo has made the most of the strong jackpot run and has made great progress in its new businesses. There is always room for improvement and the Jumbo team is always busy

working through a long list of upcoming improvements. I wish to thank our strategic partner Tabcorp, the Board, all Jumbo employees and our investors, for their continued support."

For further information:

Mike Veverka

CEO and Executive Director

Ph: 07 3831 3705

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 03:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
10:07pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Analysts' Briefing
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : FY2019 Outlook Update
PU
06:17pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Appendix 4D Half Year Report 31 December 2018
PU
01/20JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Change of Directors' Interest Notice
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B (Exercise of Director Options)
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Director Options
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mike Veverka)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 54,0 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,37
P/E ratio 2020 22,43
EV / Sales 2019 8,93x
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Duration : Period :
Jumbo Interactive Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Veverka Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Keith Barwick Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Board Chief Operating Officer
David Todd Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Robert Bergade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD25.83%390
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.12%38 918
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.73%30 671
WYNN MACAU LTD11.61%12 768
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED14.19%11 557
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)25.88%10 862
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.