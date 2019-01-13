Log in
Jumbo Interactive : App3B (Exercise of Director Options)

01/13/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

ABN 009 189 128

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    150,000

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Exercise of unquoted director options:-

150,000 at $3.50 exercise price, expiring 15 November 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

    150,000 at $3.50 each ($525,000)

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Exercise of director optionsNo

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A.

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A.

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A.

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A.

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A.

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A.

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A.

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

11 January 2019

all ASX in

Number

+Class

60,248,757

Ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all

    +securities not quoted on ASX

    (including the +securities in

    section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    250,000

    50,000

    2,650,000

    Options exercisable at $1.75 expiring 18 November 2020

    Options exercisable at $2.25 expiring 2 February 2022

    Options exercisable at $3.50 (with a $4.00 five day VWAP vesting price) expiring 15 November 2022

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Unchanged

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holder

    approval Not applicable

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:48:01 UTC
