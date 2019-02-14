Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jumbo Interactive Ltd    JIN   AU000000JIN0

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD

(JIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
9.25 AUD   +2.10%
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo Interactive : Appendix 4D Half Year Report 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:17pm EST

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

AND ITS CONTROLLED

SUBSIDIARIES

(ABN 66 009 189 128)

APPENDIX 4D

HALF YEAR REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This information, given under ASX listing Rule 4.2A, should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report.

Current period:

Prior corresponding period:

1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

For the period ended 31 December:

Continuing operations

Revenue from continuing operations

Profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to members

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to members

Consolidated Group

Half Year

2018 2017

Change

Change

$'000

%

11,186

57.9

7,345

138.4

7,327

137.8

$'000 $'000

30,510 19,324

12,651 5,306

12,645 5,318

DIVIDENDS

A fully franked final dividend of 11.0 (eleven) cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (2017: final 5.0¢) was paid on ordinary shares during the half year ended 31 December 2018.

An interim fully franked ordinary dividend of 15.0 (fifteen) cents per share (2017: interim 7.5¢) with a franking percentage of 100% will be paid as follows:

  • Record date:

  • Payment date:

8 March 2019 22 March 2019

The conduit foreign income component of the dividend is nil.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan will be suspended for the interim fully franked dividend.

EXPLANATION OF RESULTS

The Company reports revenue on a net revenue inflow basis where it considers that it acts more as an Agent than as a Principal such as with the sale of lottery tickets. The gross amount received for the sale of goods and rendering of services is advised as Total Transaction Value (TTV) for information purposes.

TTV, Revenue and Profit all increased compared to the previous corresponding period (pcp), due largely to improved customer engagement together with higher large jackpot activity which has led to increased customer activity (both new and existing customers) and customer spend. The improved customer engagement is evidenced by the 48% increase in Active Customers for the 12 month period to 31 December 2018 to 576,144 (2017: 389,510) made possible by the improved software platform.

Large jackpot activity is an important driver of sales and can vary period to period due to the random nature of lottery games. A large jackpot is defined as a Oz Lotto game and/or Powerball game Division 1 prize of $15 million or more. During the current half year period, there were 23 large jackpots (2017: 18) with an aggregate value of $860 million (2017: $480 million). This is 28% higher in number and 79% higher in aggregate value compared to the pcp. There were also six jackpots at $50 million or more (2017: 2), including one $100 million jackpot (2017: nil). The continued focus on cost management has resulted in the increased Profit.

Expenses increased primarily due to:

  • Australia Lotteries segment - mainly (i) increased marketing and merchant fees associated with the higher TTV, (ii) increased employee benefits and (iii) decreased depreciation and amortisation; and

  • Corporate segment - largely from increased employee benefits and reduced impairment of investments.

The Company continues to invest in the three main pillars that support the ongoing growth of the Company with $2,344,000 (2017: $2,215,000) invested in its proprietary software platform (intangible assets), $2,938,000 (2017: $2,347,000) invested in marketing activities primarily to acquire new and retain existing customers, and $4,018,000 (2017: $3,935,000) on employees who provide the software development and marketing skills, customer support services, and management.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Jumbo Interactive Limited present their report on the consolidated entity (Group), consisting of Jumbo Interactive Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, and during, the half year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Jumbo Interactive Limited during the whole of the half year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

  • David K Barwick (non-executive Chairman)

  • Mike Veverka (Chief Executive Officer)

  • Bill Lyne (non-executive Director)

  • Giovanni Rizzo (non-executive Director) - appointed 1 January 2019

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Bill Lyne held the position of Company Secretary at the end of the half year.

OPERATING RESULTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR

Consolidated results

TTV and Revenue increased largely due to improved customer engagement (increased new customers, increased customer activity, and increased customer spend) on the back of higher jackpot activity, and together with a continued focus on management of costs, resulted in a significant increase in profits.

Half Year

Continuing operations

2018

2017

Change

Change

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

TTV

147,849

89,085

58,764

66.0

Revenue

30,510

19,324

11,186

57.9

Gross profit

29,479

18,156

11,323

62.4

Other revenue

887

509

378

74.3

Expenses

(12,164)

(10,959)

1,205

11.0

NPBT

18,202

7,706

10,496

136.2

NPAT attributable to members

12,651

5,306

7,345

138.4

EBIT

17,513

7,310

10,203

139.6

EBITDA

19,110

8,984

10,126

112.7

This increase in TTV resulted in an increase in Revenue, albeit at a lower percentage due to a reduced Revenue margin of 20.6% (2017: 21.7%). The reduction of 110bps in Revenue margin is primarily due to a change in product mix largely as a result of the jackpot activity per product.

Total costs have increased by 11.0% or $1,205,000 for the half year period with the change from the pcp represented mainly by:

  • Marketing - an increase of $591,000 (improving the marketing KPIs - see below) which drives both new customer acquisition and re-engagement with existing customers, which have contributed to the increase in TTV, Revenue and Profit;

  • Occupancy - a decrease of $80,000 mainly due to an early reset of the office lease with the landlord that was mutually beneficial; and

  • Administrative expenses - an increase of $694,000 which has mainly been (i) Bank merchant fees and charges (increase $553,000) largely due to the increased TTV, and (ii) Electronic identification verification (increase $55,000) due to increased new active customers.

The above-mentioned increase in TTV and Revenue together with effective cost control has resulted in an increase in earnings and profits.

Significant changes in State of Affairs

Significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group for the financial half year were as follows:

(a) Increase in contributed equity of $16,297,000 resulting from:

31 Dec 2018 $'000

  • Issue of 5,724,492 shares as a result of exercise of options (see note 10 for details)

16,297 16,297

(b) Increase in cash of $29,386,000 resulting from: $'000

  • Cash raised from the issue of shares per (a) above

    16,297

  • Dividends paid (see Cash Flow Statement for details)

    (6,438)

  • Cash provided by operating activities (see Cash Flow Statement for details)

    22,072

  • Cash used in investing activities (see Cash Flow Statement for details)

    (2,544)

  • Other

(1)

29,386

(c) Increase in non-current assets of $735,000 resulting from: $'000

  • Investment in website development costs net of amortisation

  • Changes in other non-current assets

822 (87) 735

(d) Increase in trade and other payables of $7,100,000 resulting from: $'000

  • Trade and other payables - largely due to weekly arrear payments to Tatts for tickets purchased for the last two weeks of December being rolled to two weeks and paid 2 January 2019

  • Customer account balances - mainly prizes from New Year's Eve draw on 29 December 2018 paid into customer accounts 31 December 2018

5,173 1,927 7,100

The number of large jackpots is an important driver of TTV. The TTV trend over the last three half year periods in the context of such jackpots in Australia is summarised as follows:

HY Dec 2018

HY Dec 2017

HY Dec 2016

TTV - Internet Lotteries Australia

$147.4 million

$88.7 million

$69.3 million

Reported Revenue - Internet Lotteries Australia

$30.1 million

$18.9 million

$15.6 million

OZ Lotto/ Powerball Division 1 of $15 million or

more

Number of jackpots of $15 million or more

23

18

15

Average Division 1 jackpot of $15 million or more

$37.3 million

$26.7 million

$23.0 million

Peak Division 1 jackpot during the half year period

$100 million

$50 million

$40 million

Aggregate Division 1 jackpots on offer during the half

year period

$860 million

$480 million

$345 million

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : FY2019 Outlook Update
PU
06:17pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Appendix 4D Half Year Report 31 December 2018
PU
01/20JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Change of Directors' Interest Notice
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B (Exercise of Director Options)
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Director Options
PU
01/13JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mike Veverka)
PU
01/01JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Initial Director's Interest Notice (Giovanni Rizzo)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 54,0 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,37
P/E ratio 2020 22,43
EV / Sales 2019 8,93x
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Duration : Period :
Jumbo Interactive Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Veverka Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Keith Barwick Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Board Chief Operating Officer
David Todd Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Robert Bergade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD25.83%390
SANDS CHINA LTD.9.57%38 918
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.53%30 671
WYNN MACAU LTD11.96%12 768
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED14.19%11 557
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)25.88%10 862
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.