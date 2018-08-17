Jumbo Interactive : Appendix 4E 2018 Preliminary Final Results

 TTV $183.1 million - AN INCREASE OF 26%

 REVENUE $39.8 million - AN INCREASE OF 23%

 NPAT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $11.8 million - AN INCREASE OF 55%

 NPAT FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS $12.1 million - AN INCREASE OF 115%

 FULLY FRANKED FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED 11.0 cents

Leading internet lottery business, Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN), today released results that are highlighted by the strong increase in net profit after tax notwithstanding only a nominal increase in the number of large jackpots.

Continuing operations FY June 18 Actual FY June 17 (pcp) Actual % Change Total Transaction Value ("TTV") $183.146 mil $145.322 mil 26.0 Revenue $39.775 mil $32.429 mil 22.8 NPAT continuing operations $11.753 mil $7.597 mil 54.7 Profit/(loss) discontinued operations1 $0.374 mil ($1.957) mil >100 NPAT attributable to JIN members $12.127 mil $5.640 mil 115.0 Number of large jackpots2 32 31 3.2 Average Division 1 jackpot2 $28.4 mil $24.2 mil 17.4

1 Operations ceased in Germany 31 March 2017

2 OZ Lotto/ Powerball jackpots of $15 million or more.

"It is pleasing to see the strong increase in Revenue and NPAT from continuing operations which can be attributed largely to improved customer activity on the new software platform enabling the team to make the most of available jackpots, and operating leverage", said Mr Mike Veverka, CEO and Founder of Jumbo Interactive.

"The business is well placed for growth in the years ahead and we continue to value the relationship with Tabcorp (ASX: TAH) as a priority", said Mr Veverka.

Customers have been migrated over the past year to the new software platform enabling greater customer engagement and activity. Performance and agility have also been enhanced improving the overall purchase experience and reducing the release time of new products.

"The benefits of the Jumbo Lotto software platform are well and truly being seen in the strong start to FY2019 with ten large jackpots to date and a $100 million Powerball this week", he said.

Cash levels remain strong with total cash at $47.9 million and Net assets of $47.2 million as at 30

June 2018. Players' funds were constant at just under $8 million and cash net of players' funds available to the Company remains strong at $40.1 million.

With continued good growth prospects and a current healthy cash reserve position, the Dividend Policy remains at 85% of NPAT.

A final ordinary dividend is therefore declared for H2 FY2018 of 11.0c (2017: 5.0c) for a total ordinary dividend for FY2018 18.5c (2017: 8.5c).

 Record date: 31 August 2018  Payment date: 21 September 2018

A number of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are used to monitor customer activity underpinning ticket sales and revenue through ozlotteries.com

FY2018 FY2017 Number of new online accounts 215k 161k Cost per lead $17.28 $17.09 Number of active online customers 438k 354k Average spend per active online customer $371.13 $348.40

The KPIs were largely affected by marketing initiatives (both for new customers and re-engagement of existing customers) together with the large jackpot activity (3% increase in number and 17% in average value), as well as a positive contribution from additional Charity game sales.

Sales of Charity lotteries have increase by 60% to $6.1m (2017: $3.8m) and have increased to 3.3% of TTV (2017: 2.6%). The number of charities during the financial year has been maintained at five and at least one further charity is expected to be added in FY2019, with expected continued good growth.

Details of the Company's Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 October 2018 Time: 5:00pm Venue: Hopgood Ganim Lawyers Level 7 Waterfront Place 1 Eagle Street Brisbane, QLD, 4000

Jumbo Interactive Limited has been listed in Australia (ASX: JIN) since 1999.

In 2000, Jumbo sold its first lottery ticket on the internet and witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity due to the convenience of buying tickets online. At first customers were attracted to the security of never losing a ticket and the convenience of automatic number checking, prize payments and auto-play. In 2012, Jumbo released a lottery app for the iPhone and a new transition began driven by the convenience of mobile lotteries. This was followed by further innovations such as features for the Apple watch, Google Voice and most recently, Lotto Party.

The Company operates the popular websitewww.ozlotteries.comin Australia under agreements with the Tabcorp Group (ASX: TAH), following the merger with the Tatts Group in December 2017.

Jumbo has proven its ability to open up new lottery markets with its innovative technology and internet marketing initiatives that have brought lotteries to new demographics via the internet.

Jumbo has succeeded in targeting a younger and more mobile demographic with mobile now accounting for 75% of all customer interactions.

