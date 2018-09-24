Log in
Jumbo Interactive : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mike Veverka)

0
09/24/2018 | 07:44am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Jumbo Interactive Limited 66 009 189 128

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mike Veverka

Date of last notice

13 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

a)Vesteon Pty Ltd

Director and Shareholderb) Mike Veverka ATF Veverka Super Fund

Date of change

17 September to 24 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • a) 8,907,129 shares 1,800,000 options

  • b) 666,791 shares

Total 9,573,920 shares; 1,800,000 options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options

Number acquired

  • a) 150,000 shares

  • b) Nil

Number disposed

a) 142,733 shares 150,000 optionsb)Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

a) $525,000 cash paid $1,023,802 cash receivedb)Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

  • a) 8,914,396 shares; 1,650,000 options

  • b) 666,791 shares

Total 9,581,187 shares; 1,800,000 options

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of options and on-market trades

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Dated: 24 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:43:08 UTC
