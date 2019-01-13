Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jumbo Interactive Ltd    JIN   AU000000JIN0

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD (JIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/11
7.88 AUD   -0.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo Interactive : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mike Veverka)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Jumbo Interactive Limited 66 009 189 128

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mike Veverka

Date of last notice

10 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

a)Vesteon Pty Ltd

Director and Shareholderb) Mike Veverka ATF Veverka Super Fund

Date of change

7 January to 11 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • a) 8,770,164 shares 1,500,000 options

  • b) 666,791 shares

Total 9,436,955 shares; 1,500,000 options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options

Number acquired

  • a) 150,000 shares

  • b) Nil

Number disposed

a) 253,241 shares 150,000 optionsb)Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

a) $525,000 cash paid $1,912,450 cash receivedb)Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

  • a) 8,666,923 shares; 1,350,000 options

  • b) 666,791 shares

Total 9,333,714 shares; 1,350,000 options

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of options and on-market trades

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Dated: 14 January 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
07:49pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B (Exercise of Director Options)
PU
07:49pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Director Options
PU
07:49pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mike Veverka)
PU
01/01JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Initial Director's Interest Notice (Giovanni Rizzo)
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Sec 708A Notice re Shares JIN 20181210
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B Notice options exercised 20181210
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : FY2019 outlook update v1
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : HY Dec 2018 guidance v1
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Exercise of Options - Share Sale program
PU
2018JUMBO INTERACTIVE : New director appointment GR
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 52,0 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
P/E ratio 2020 19,50
EV / Sales 2019 7,86x
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
Capitalization 474 M
Chart JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Duration : Period :
Jumbo Interactive Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Veverka CEO, Executive Director & Head-Investor Relations
David Keith Barwick Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Board Chief Operating Officer
David Todd Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Robert Bergade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD9.44%323
SANDS CHINA LTD.3.33%36 441
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-3.61%27 480
WYNN MACAU LTD-1.51%11 124
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.46%10 673
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)12.09%10 078
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.