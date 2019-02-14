Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
9.25 AUD   +2.10%
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
Jumbo Interactive : Dividend/Distribution - JIN

02/14/2019 | 06:27pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

JIN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 15, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.15000000

Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

Payment Date

Friday March 22, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

JIN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday February 15, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

JIN

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 22, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.15000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.15000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.15000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:26:09 UTC
