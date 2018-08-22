Log in
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD (JIN)
End-of-day quote  - 08/22
6.19 AUD   +2.48%
07:52pJUMBO INTERACTI : FY2019 Outlook
PU
08/20JUMBO INTERACTI : Analysts' Briefing
PU
08/20JUMBO INTERACTI : S708A - Cleansing notice employee options
PU
Jumbo Interactive : FY2019 Outlook

  • TTV GROWTH circa 20% to 25%

  • REVENUE MARGIN circa 20% to 21%

  • EBIT MARGIN circa 44% to 46%

With a strong start to the year from 11 large jackpots (Ozlotto/Powerball Division 1 jackpots of $15 million or more) in July and August including a record $100 million for Powerball, Total Transaction Value (TTV) growth of about 20 to 25% vs FY2018 is expected with higher TTV in traditional draw lotteries and growth from the emerging charity lotteries.

Revenue margin is expected to be slightly lower vs FY2018 of approximately 20.0 to 21.0% due to the effects of product mix, particularly from the lower margin Powerball game that is expected to be the dominant game in the year ahead.

The Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) margin target of 44.0 to 46.0% is driven by operating leverage with continued improvement in efficiencies and focus on cost management.

Large jackpot activity continues to have a material effect on sales (TTV), so the level of this activity over the remaining period of FY2019 will affect expected TTV growth accordingly. An approximate 'normal' number of 27 large jackpots for the remaining 10 months has been assumed, for a total of 38 large jackpots for FY2019 (2018: 32) in preparing this outlook.

The Company will continue to provide updated guidance as part of its Continuous Disclosure requirements under Chapter 3.1 of the ASX Listing Rules.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has been listed in Australia (ASX: JIN) since 1999.

In 2000, Jumbo sold its first lottery ticket on the internet and witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity due to the convenience of buying tickets online. At first customers were attracted to the security of never losing a ticket and the convenience of automatic number checking, prize payments and auto-play. In 2012, Jumbo released a lottery app for the iPhone and a new transition began driven by the convenience of mobile lotteries. This was followed by further innovations such as features for the Apple watch, Google Voice and most recently, Lotto Party.

The Company operates the popular websitewww.ozlotteries.comin Australia under agreements with the Tabcorp Group (ASX: TAH), following the merger with the Tatts Group in December 2017.

Jumbo has proven its ability to open up new lottery markets with its innovative technology and internet marketing initiatives that have brought lotteries to new demographics via the internet.

Jumbo has succeeded in targeting a younger and more mobile demographic with mobile now accounting for 75% of all customer interactions.

For further information:

Mike Veverka

CEO and Executive Director Ph: 07 3831 3705

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:51:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 47,3 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 16,6 M
Finance 2019 56,2 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 20,44
P/E ratio 2020 17,90
EV / Sales 2019 6,22x
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
Capitalization 350 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,31  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Veverka CEO, Executive Director & Head-Investor Relations
David Keith Barwick Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Board Chief Operating Officer
David Todd Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Robert Bergade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD72.57%258
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.54%38 244
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.87%30 709
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED30.72%14 549
WYNN MACAU LTD-13.33%13 672
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-22.90%11 448
