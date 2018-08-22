Jumbo Interactive : FY2019 Outlook

 TTV GROWTH circa 20% to 25%

 REVENUE MARGIN circa 20% to 21%

 EBIT MARGIN circa 44% to 46%

With a strong start to the year from 11 large jackpots (Ozlotto/Powerball Division 1 jackpots of $15 million or more) in July and August including a record $100 million for Powerball, Total Transaction Value (TTV) growth of about 20 to 25% vs FY2018 is expected with higher TTV in traditional draw lotteries and growth from the emerging charity lotteries.

Revenue margin is expected to be slightly lower vs FY2018 of approximately 20.0 to 21.0% due to the effects of product mix, particularly from the lower margin Powerball game that is expected to be the dominant game in the year ahead.

The Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) margin target of 44.0 to 46.0% is driven by operating leverage with continued improvement in efficiencies and focus on cost management.

Large jackpot activity continues to have a material effect on sales (TTV), so the level of this activity over the remaining period of FY2019 will affect expected TTV growth accordingly. An approximate 'normal' number of 27 large jackpots for the remaining 10 months has been assumed, for a total of 38 large jackpots for FY2019 (2018: 32) in preparing this outlook.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has been listed in Australia (ASX: JIN) since 1999.

In 2000, Jumbo sold its first lottery ticket on the internet and witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity due to the convenience of buying tickets online. At first customers were attracted to the security of never losing a ticket and the convenience of automatic number checking, prize payments and auto-play. In 2012, Jumbo released a lottery app for the iPhone and a new transition began driven by the convenience of mobile lotteries. This was followed by further innovations such as features for the Apple watch, Google Voice and most recently, Lotto Party.

The Company operates the popular websitewww.ozlotteries.comin Australia under agreements with the Tabcorp Group (ASX: TAH), following the merger with the Tatts Group in December 2017.

Jumbo has proven its ability to open up new lottery markets with its innovative technology and internet marketing initiatives that have brought lotteries to new demographics via the internet.

Jumbo has succeeded in targeting a younger and more mobile demographic with mobile now accounting for 75% of all customer interactions.

