JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD

(JIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
9.25 AUD   +2.10%
Jumbo Interactive : FY2019 Outlook Update

02/14/2019 | 06:27pm EST

  • TTV GROWTH ABOUT 62% (previously about 44%)

  • REVENUE MARGIN ABOUT 20.5% (previously about 20.8%)

  • EBIT MARGIN ABOUT 55% (previously about 53%)

Based on the H1 FY19 financial performance announced today, and estimated large jackpot activity for H2 FY19 of 17 by number (5 actual in January), Total Transaction Value (TTV) growth of about 62% vs FY2018 is now expected with an expected increase in Revenue, and the operating leverage is expected to increase NPAT accordingly per the table below:

Continuing operations

FY Jun 19 Guidance

FY Jun 18

Actual

Change %

TTV

About $296.4 mil

$183.1 mil

About 62% up

Revenue

About $60.8 mil

$39.8 mil

About 53% up

NPBT

About $35.0 mil

$17.1 mil

About 105% up

Income tax expense

About ($10.8) mil

($5.4) mil

About 100% up

NPAT Continuing ops

About $24.2 mil

$11.7 mil

About 107% up

Discontinued operations

-

$0.4 mil

100% down

NPAT attributable to members of JIN

About $24.2 mil

$12.1 mil

About 100% up

EBIT

About $33.6 mil

$16.2 mil

About 107% up

EBITDA

About $37.0 mil

$19.4 mil

About 91% up

Number of large jackpots1

About 40

32

About 25% up

1 OZ Lotto/ Powerball Division 1 jackpots of $15 million or above.

In the second half of the financial year, Jumbo expects to benefit from the large number of new customers acquired to date (1H19 199,410) as well as from active customers engaged through the Jumbo Lotto platform.

Large jackpot activity continues to be an important driver of TTV, so the level of this activity over the remaining period of FY2019 will affect expected TTV growth accordingly. The expected 17 number of large jackpots for 2H19 (FY19: about 40) takes into account the random and unpredictable nature of lottery games, and potential variance in forward-looking estimates. The average large jackpot value is expected to be about $34.1m 2H19 (1H19: $37.4m) and about $36.0m for FY2019 (FY2018: $28.4m). The Company continues to invest in its software platform and marketing to place it in the best possible position to take advantage of increased levels of jackpot activity when this occurs.

The Company will continue to provide updated guidance as part of its Continuous Disclosure requirements under Chapter 3.1 of the ASX Listing Rules.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has been listed in Australia (ASX: JIN) since 1999.

In 2000, Jumbo sold its first lottery ticket on the internet and witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity due to the convenience of buying tickets online. At first customers were attracted to the security of never losing a ticket and the convenience of automatic number checking, prize payments and auto-play. In 2012, Jumbo released a lottery app for the iPhone and a new transition began driven by the convenience of mobile lotteries. This was followed by further innovations such as features for the Apple watch, Google Voice and most recently, Lotto Party which is designed to promote social group play of the lottery, appealing to both younger and older demographics.

The Company operates the popular websitewww.ozlotteries.comin Australia under agreements with Tabcorp (ASX: TAH).

Jumbo has proven its ability to open up new lottery markets with its innovative technology and internet marketing initiatives that have brought lotteries to new demographics via the internet. Jumbo has succeeded in targeting a younger and more mobile demographic with mobile now accounting for 75% of all customer interactions.

Jumbo has recently entered the Lottery SaaS (Software as a Service) market with the signing of its first customer to use its "Powered by Jumbo" lottery software.

For further information:

Mike Veverka

CEO and Executive Director

Ph: 07 3831 3705

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:26:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 54,0 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,37
P/E ratio 2020 22,43
EV / Sales 2019 8,93x
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
Capitalization 547 M
