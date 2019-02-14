Log in
Jumbo Interactive : Half Year Results 31 December 2018

02/14/2019 | 06:27pm EST

  • RESULTS AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

    • o TTV $147.8 million (Guidance $145.8 million)

    • o REVENUE $30.5 million (Guidance $29.9 million)

    • o NPAT $12.7 million (Guidance $11.8 million)

  • HALF YEAR DIVIDEND 15.0c

The following results have been achieved for the six months to 31 December 2018 compared to the previous corresponding period 31 December 2017 (pcp). The six month period to 31 December 2016 is provided for information purposes and easy reference.

Continuing operations

HY Dec 18

Actual

HY Dec 17

Actual

HY Dec 16

Actual

Change %

(pcp)

Total Transaction Value ("TTV")

$147.8 mil

$89.1 mil

$69.7 mil

66% up

Revenue

$30.5 mil

$19.3 mil

$16.0 mil

58% up

NPAT continuing operations

$12.7 mil

$5.3 mil

$3.5 mil

140% up

Profit/(loss) discontinued ops

-

-

($0.9) mil

n/a

NPAT attributable to JIN members

$12.7 mil

$5.3 mil

$2.6 mil

140% up

EBIT

$17.5 mil

$7.3 mil

$4.8 mil

140% up

EBITDA

$19.1 mil

$9.0 mil

$6.6 mil

112% up

Number of large jackpots1

23

18

15

28% up

HY Dividend

15.0c

7.5c

3.5c

100% up

1 OZ Lotto/ Powerball Division 1 jackpots of $15 million or above.

TTV, Revenue and Profit all increased compared to the pcp due largely to improved customer engagement, higher jackpot activity and effective cost control.

Our next generation software platform "Jumbo Lotto" was completed in March 2017 and migration of customers to the new platform was concluded by June 2018. Jumbo Lotto was designed specifically to (i) enhance customer engagement, (ii) improve performance as our database grows, and (iii) improve our agility, so additional products (like charities) and sales channels (mobile apps etc) can be easily incorporated as the digital landscape evolves for our customers and the market.

The higher large jackpot activity was marked by an increase in the number from 18 to 23 which included six $50 million or above (2017: 2) and one $100 million (2017: nil) Division 1 jackpots, which increased the average Division 1 large jackpot to $37.4 million (2017: $26.7 million).

"The new software platform performed exceptionally and we were able to take full advantage of the higher large jackpot activity in new customer acquisitions, active customers and increased sales. We can't control jackpot activity but we can ensure we're in the best possible position to maximise our opportunities when they arise", said Mr Mike Veverka, CEO and Founder of Jumbo Interactive.

The balance sheet remains healthy with Net Assets of $70.0 million and the Company's cash position at $77.3 million as at 31 December 2018 ($67.5 million general cash plus $9.8 million players' funds). The Directors continue to review capital management options in respect of the general cash surplus.

15.0c Dividend

Based on the profitable half year period, a fully franked interim dividend of 15.0 cents per ordinary share has been declared for the half year (2017: 7.5 cents). The current dividend policy of a stable dividend payment remains unchanged.

Record date: 8 March 2019

Payment date: 22 March 2019

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan will remain suspended for the interim fully franked dividend.

Dividend statements for the FY2018 final dividend paid 21 September 2019 will be re-issued and despatched together with the dividend statement for the abovementioned dividend. The reason for the dividend statement being re-issued is the FY2018 final dividend was 100% franked at the corporate tax rate of 27.5% which was expected to apply to the Company for FY2019 at the time the dividend was declared. The corporate tax rate of 30% is now expected to apply to the Company for FY2019 and hence re-issue of the FY2018 final dividend statement based on being 100% franked at the corporate tax rate of 30%.

Marketing KPI's

Key Performance Indicators show both an increase in active customers and average spend driven by improved customer engagement off the back of improvements to our software platform and marketing processes, as well as an increase in new accounts driven by a good run of large jackpots.

Dec 2018

Dec 2017

Dec 2016

Number of new accounts for the half year

199,410

103,912

77,803

CPL (Cost per Lead) for the half year

Total marketing cost divided by the number of new accounts in a given period. New accounts potentially become active customers after the account has been established.

$12.87

$18.81

$16.52

Number of active customers (12 months)

Customers who have spent money on tickets in the preceding 12-month period.

576,144

389,510

361,701

Average spend per active customer (12 months)

Total spent by active customers divided by the number of active customers over the preceding 12 month period

$419.78

$368.91

$321.89

Jumbo Interactive Limited has been listed in Australia (ASX: JIN) since 1999.

In 2000, Jumbo sold its first lottery ticket on the internet and witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity due to the convenience of buying tickets online. At first customers were attracted to the security of never losing a ticket and the convenience of automatic number checking, prize payments and auto-play. In 2012, Jumbo released a lottery app for the iPhone and a new transition began driven by the convenience of mobile lotteries. This was followed by further innovations such as features for the Apple watch, Google Voice and most recently, Lotto Party which is designed to promote social group play of the lottery, appealing to both younger and older demographics.

The Company operates the popular websitewww.ozlotteries.comin Australia under agreements with Tabcorp (ASX: TAH).

Jumbo has proven its ability to open up new lottery markets with its innovative technology and internet marketing initiatives that have brought lotteries to new demographics via the internet.

Jumbo has succeeded in targeting a younger and more mobile demographic with mobile now accounting for 75% of all customer interactions.

Jumbo has recently entered the Lottery SaaS (Software as a Service) market with the signing of its first customer to use its "Powered by Jumbo" lottery software.

For further information:

Mike Veverka

CEO and Executive Director

Ph: 07 3831 3705

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:26:10 UTC
