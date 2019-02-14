Jumbo Interactive : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

ABN 66 009 189 128

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 1

CONTENTS

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS 2

JUMBO LONG TERM GROWTH PROFILE 6

DIVIDENDS OVERVIEW 8

VISION & STRATEGY 9

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 12

FINANCIAL POSITION & CASH FLOW 13

OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE 15

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM UNDERPINNING A SURGE IN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

§ 199,410 new accounts (91.9% increase on pcp 103,912)

§ 576,144 active customers (47.9% increase on pcp 389,510)

§ $12.87 cost per lead (down 31.6% on pcp $18.81)

§ $419.78 average customer spend (13.8% increase on pcp $368.91)

NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM WENT LIVE IN FY2017

§ Gradual migration of customers to the new platform completed early FY 2018

§ OzLotto reached $70 million in July 2018

§ Powerball reached $100 million in August 2018

§ Increased capacity allowed more aggressive marketing, especially during peak jackpot periods.

§ Enhanced user experience driving customer engagement

NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:

ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

600,000

450,000

300,000

150,000

0

H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 2

NEW POWERBALL DELIVERING MORE LARGE JACKPOTS

§ New Powerball format a success

§ $100 million Powerball jackpot in August 2018

§ 23 large jackpots (Oz Lotto/Powerball at or above $15 million) vs 18 in H1 FY18: - Aggregate value of large jackpots - $860 million vs. $480 million - Average value per large jackpot - $37.4 million vs. $26.7 million

§ 6 Jackpots at or above $50 million vs. 2 in H1 FY18: - One $100 million Powerball jackpot in the period - Game change to Powerball has delivered increased jackpots and higher TTV

Totalnumberoflargejackpots

24 22

24

20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2

Average value of jackpot pool at or above $15m

Average value of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $50 million

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

FY14

FY14

FY15

FY15

FY16

FY16

FY17

FY17

FY18

FY18

FY19

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 3

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN THE HALF YEAR1

§ Customer Engagement and more Jackpots driving TTV up 66.0% to $147.9 million (pcp $89.1 million) - 21.5% of all lottery sales in Australia are now sold online2 - Jumbo continues to participate in this signiﬁ-cant growth

§ Revenue up 57.9% to $30.5 million (pcp $19.3 million) - Revenue margin achieved 20.6% (pcp 21.7%) - 110bps reduction mainly from a changein product mix mainly from large jackpot activity

§ Net Profit before Tax (NPBT) up 136.2% to $18.2 million (pcp $7.7 million): - NPBT margin achieved - 59.7% (pcp 39.9%) - EBITDA margin up to a record 62.6% (pcp 46.5%) - Increased margin due to effective cost control management - Highlights the signiﬁcant proﬁt leverage Jumbo can generate from increased TTV and Revenue

§ EPS - 21.42 cents per share up 105.8% from 10.41 cents per share in H1 FY18

§ DPS - 15.0 cents per share up 100.0% from 7.5 cents per share in H1 FY18

§ Impressive cash flow generated in the half year: - Operating cash ﬂow of $22.1 million - Free cash ﬂow of $13.1 million (operating cash ﬂow net of capex and dividends paid)

1 Results presented on a Continuing Operations basis

2 Source: Tabcorp Limited Investor Presentation dated 13 February 2019

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 4