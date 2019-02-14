Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
9.25 AUD   +2.10%
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018
PU
06:27pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo Interactive : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018

02/14/2019 | 06:27pm EST

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

ABN 66 009 189 128

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 1

CONTENTS

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS 2

JUMBO LONG TERM GROWTH PROFILE 6

DIVIDENDS OVERVIEW 8

VISION & STRATEGY 9

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 12

FINANCIAL POSITION & CASH FLOW 13

OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE 15

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM UNDERPINNING A SURGE IN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

  • § 199,410 new accounts (91.9% increase on pcp 103,912)

  • § 576,144 active customers (47.9% increase on pcp 389,510)

  • § $12.87 cost per lead (down 31.6% on pcp $18.81)

  • § $419.78 average customer spend (13.8% increase on pcp $368.91)

NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM WENT LIVE IN FY2017

  • § Gradual migration of customers to the new platform completed early FY 2018

  • § OzLotto reached $70 million in July 2018

  • § Powerball reached $100 million in August 2018

  • § Increased capacity allowed more aggressive marketing, especially during peak jackpot periods.

  • § Enhanced user experience driving customer engagement

NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:

ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

600,000

450,000

300,000

150,000

0

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 2

NEW POWERBALL DELIVERING MORE LARGE JACKPOTS

  • § New Powerball format a success

  • § $100 million Powerball jackpot in August 2018

  • § 23 large jackpots (Oz Lotto/Powerball at or above $15 million) vs 18 in H1 FY18: - Aggregate value of large jackpots - $860 million vs. $480 million - Average value per large jackpot - $37.4 million vs. $26.7 million

  • § 6 Jackpots at or above $50 million vs. 2 in H1 FY18: - One $100 million Powerball jackpot in the period - Game change to Powerball has delivered increased jackpots and higher TTV

Totalnumberoflargejackpots

24 22

24

20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2

Average value of jackpot pool at or above $15m

Average value of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $50 million

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

FY14

FY14

FY15

FY15

FY16

FY16

FY17

FY17

FY18

FY18

FY19

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 3

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN THE HALF YEAR1

  • § Customer Engagement and more Jackpots driving TTV up 66.0% to $147.9 million (pcp $89.1 million)

    - 21.5% of all lottery sales in Australia are now sold online2 - Jumbo continues to participate in this signiﬁ-cant growth

  • § Revenue up 57.9% to $30.5 million (pcp $19.3 million)

    - Revenue margin achieved 20.6% (pcp 21.7%)

    - 110bps reduction mainly from a changein product mix mainly from large jackpot activity

  • § Net Profit before Tax (NPBT) up 136.2% to $18.2 million (pcp $7.7 million):

    • - NPBT margin achieved - 59.7% (pcp 39.9%)

    • - EBITDA margin up to a record 62.6% (pcp 46.5%)

    • - Increased margin due to effective cost control management

    • - Highlights the signiﬁcant proﬁt leverage Jumbo can generate from increased TTV and Revenue

  • § EPS - 21.42 cents per share up 105.8% from 10.41 cents per share in H1 FY18

  • § DPS - 15.0 cents per share up 100.0% from 7.5 cents per share in H1 FY18

  • § Impressive cash flow generated in the half year: - Operating cash ﬂow of $22.1 million - Free cash ﬂow of $13.1 million (operating cash ﬂow net of capex and dividends paid)

  • 1 Results presented on a Continuing Operations basis

  • 2 Source: Tabcorp Limited Investor Presentation dated 13 February 2019

H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 4

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:26:09 UTC
