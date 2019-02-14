Jumbo Interactive : Results Presentation Half Year 31 December 2018

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION
For the half year ended 31 December 2018
ABN 66 009 189 128
H1 FY19 Results Presentation | 1
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM UNDERPINNING A SURGE IN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
-
§ 199,410 new accounts (91.9% increase on pcp 103,912)
-
§ 576,144 active customers (47.9% increase on pcp 389,510)
-
§ $12.87 cost per lead (down 31.6% on pcp $18.81)
-
§ $419.78 average customer spend (13.8% increase on pcp $368.91)
NEW SOFTWARE PLATFORM WENT LIVE IN FY2017
-
§ Gradual migration of customers to the new platform completed early FY 2018
-
§ OzLotto reached $70 million in July 2018
-
§ Powerball reached $100 million in August 2018
-
§ Increased capacity allowed more aggressive marketing, especially during peak jackpot periods.
-
§ Enhanced user experience driving customer engagement
NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:
ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS:
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
600,000
450,000
300,000
150,000
0
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
NEW POWERBALL DELIVERING MORE LARGE JACKPOTS
-
§ New Powerball format a success
-
§ $100 million Powerball jackpot in August 2018
-
§ 23 large jackpots (Oz Lotto/Powerball at or above $15 million) vs 18 in H1 FY18: - Aggregate value of large jackpots - $860 million vs. $480 million - Average value per large jackpot - $37.4 million vs. $26.7 million
-
§ 6 Jackpots at or above $50 million vs. 2 in H1 FY18: - One $100 million Powerball jackpot in the period - Game change to Powerball has delivered increased jackpots and higher TTV
Totalnumberoflargejackpots
24
20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2
Average value of jackpot pool at or above $15m
Average value of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $15 millionTotal number of jackpots at or above $50 million
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
FY14
FY14
FY15
FY15
FY16
FY16
FY17
FY17
FY18
FY18
FY19
SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN THE HALF YEAR1
-
§ Customer Engagement and more Jackpots driving TTV up 66.0% to $147.9 million (pcp $89.1 million)
- 21.5% of all lottery sales in Australia are now sold online2 - Jumbo continues to participate in this signiﬁ-cant growth
-
§ Revenue up 57.9% to $30.5 million (pcp $19.3 million)
- Revenue margin achieved 20.6% (pcp 21.7%)
- 110bps reduction mainly from a changein product mix mainly from large jackpot activity
-
§ Net Profit before Tax (NPBT) up 136.2% to $18.2 million (pcp $7.7 million):
-
- NPBT margin achieved - 59.7% (pcp 39.9%)
-
- EBITDA margin up to a record 62.6% (pcp 46.5%)
-
- Increased margin due to effective cost control management
-
- Highlights the signiﬁcant proﬁt leverage Jumbo can generate from increased TTV and Revenue
-
§ EPS - 21.42 cents per share up 105.8% from 10.41 cents per share in H1 FY18
-
§ DPS - 15.0 cents per share up 100.0% from 7.5 cents per share in H1 FY18
-
§ Impressive cash flow generated in the half year: - Operating cash ﬂow of $22.1 million - Free cash ﬂow of $13.1 million (operating cash ﬂow net of capex and dividends paid)
