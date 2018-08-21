Jumbo Interactive : S708A - Cleansing notice employee options

21 August 2018

TO: Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX")

SECTION 708A NOTICE

Jumbo Interactive Limited (Company) hereby provides Notice to the ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act) that the Company has issued an additional 115,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on 20 August 2018, following exercise of options. The Shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the ASX (code: JIN).

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act the Company states that:

1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and

2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e);

3. as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and with section 674 of the Act;

4.

as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary