Jumbo Interactive : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Director Options

01/13/2019 | 07:49pm EST

14 January 2019

TO: Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX")

SECTION 708A NOTICE

Jumbo Interactive Limited (Company) hereby provides Notice to the ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act) that the Company has issued an additional 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on 11 January 2019, following exercise of options. The Shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the ASX (code: JIN).

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act the Company states that:

  • 1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and

  • 2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e);

  • 3. as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and with section

    674 of the Act;

4.

as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:48:01 UTC
