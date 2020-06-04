Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update

In the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, Jumbo SA announces the updated financial calendar, according to the paragraph 4.1.3.15 of the ATHEX Regulation, subject to necessary approvals by the relevant authorities:
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 25.06.2020.
Cutoff date of the extraordinary distribution: 30.06.2020. Date after the 19.06.2020 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index
Beneficiaries of the extraordinary distribution - Record date: 01.07.2020.
Payment date of the extraordinary distribution: 06.07.2020.
The extraordinary cash distribution will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided with separate announcement.
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.
Jumbo SA published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 14:25:03 UTC