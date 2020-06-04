Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 25.06.2020.

Cutoff date of the extraordinary distribution: 30.06.2020. Date after the 19.06.2020 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index

Beneficiaries of the extraordinary distribution - Record date: 01.07.2020.

Payment date of the extraordinary distribution: 06.07.2020.

In the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, Jumbo SA announces the updated financial calendar, according to the paragraph 4.1.3.15 of the ATHEX Regulation, subject to necessary approvals by the relevant authorities:The extraordinary cash distribution will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided with separate announcement.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.