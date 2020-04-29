Log in
JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
Jumbo S A : Schedule of Financial Calendar 2020

04/29/2020 | 04:53am EDT

In the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, Jumbo SA announces the financial calendar for 2020, according to the paragraph 4.1.3.15 of the ATHEX Regulation, subject to necessary approvals by the relevant authorities:
• The Annual Report for the financial year 01.07.2019- 31.12.2019 according to the Law 3556/2007 will be announced and published on: 30.04.2019 after the end of trading on Athens Exchange on the Company's website (www.e-jumbo.gr) and specifically at http://corporate.e-jumbo.gr/ and on the Athens Stock Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr).
• Analyst's Meeting on Company Results 01.07.2019- 31.12.2019: 05.05.2020
(The company will host a conference call at 15:00 GR time)
• Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the FY 01.07.2019- 31.12.2019: 27.05.2020
• Cutoff date of the dividend: 01.06.2020. Date before the 19.06.2020 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index.
• Dividend beneficiaries - Record date: 02.06.2020.
• Dividend payment date: 09.06.2020
Dividend will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided with separate announcement
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 08:52:03 UTC
