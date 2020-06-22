Log in
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG

(JMIA)
 COVID-19: Jumia Celebrates its 8th Anniversary in Support of Its Communities

06/22/2020

The e-commerce company will celebrate its anniversary supporting consumers and SMEs in the unique context of COVID-19

Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia, will mark its 8th Anniversary by celebrating consumers and communities through a consumer and seller centric campaign in the exceptional context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s anniversary, themed ‘Stronger Together’, is one of its major annual commercial events and is taking place from June 22nd until July 5th, 2020 across the countries where Jumia operates in Africa.

The Company will continue to support its consumers through the various measures and initiatives that were started during the COVID-19 crisis, especially by providing a wide range of relevant products at the best prices and establishing new partnerships with both international and local brands.

“This event comes in the continuity of the multiple actions undertaken as part of the fight against COVID-19, to help our consumers safely access goods and services, at the best possible prices. This event will also help support our local sellers and logistics partners who operate on the Jumia platform during these challenging times.” said the Jumia co-CEOs, Sacha Poignonnec & Jeremy Hodara.

This year, the Jumia Anniversary event brings together a diverse list of brands across categories including Groceries (Unilever, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Carrefour), Sanitary & Hygiene (Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Henkel, GSK), Beauty (l’Oreal, Maybelline, Garnier, Nivea), Phones (Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, Huawei), Electronics (Intel, HP, Philips, Sony) and many more.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa and was established in 2012 in Lagos, Nigeria. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payment of online transactions within the Jumia ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter Jumia_Group


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 -179 M -201 M -201 M
Net cash 2020 49,3 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 415 M 464 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Jumia Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,76 €
Last Close Price 5,30 €
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Hodara Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sacha Poignonnec Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan David Klein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antoine Maillet-Mezeray Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Pierre Francis Bogaert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG-12.04%464
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.58%562 909
NETFLIX, INC.40.22%199 548
NASPERS LIMITED33.14%75 558
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.61%56 008
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.54.66%43 009
