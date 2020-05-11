Log in
COVID-19 : Jumia & Mastercard incentivize consumers to use cashless payments for essential products in Africa

05/11/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Lagos (Nigeria), 11 May, 2020: Jumia, Africa's leading e-commerce platform and Mastercard today announced a partnership to incentivize the use of cashless payments platforms as people look for safer ways to pay in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this initiative, consumers who purchase essential products using their Mastercard on the Jumia platform will receive up to a 10 per cent discount on their order, encouraging consumers to safely transact using digital payment channels and avoid human-to-human contact, in line with recommendations from global and regional health authorities and governments.

'We are proud to partner with Mastercard as part of our social commitment andbusiness responsiveness to the global pandemic. We are also happy to support our customers by offering them a strong incentive to use cashless payments and providing access to essential products with affordable prices during this challenging time. This incentive will help drive more consumers to adopt JumiaPay, the safe and digital payment method,' said Sami Louali, EVP Financial Services at Jumia.

The discount offer from Mastercard and Jumia will be available in five countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

'This partnership supports the various government cashless payment policies in each of these countries. This is an additional step to limit cash exchange at this time,' he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Prasad, Division President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mastercard, said: 'Our mission at Mastercard is to connect and power up a world beyond cash that benefits everyone, everywhere through transactions that are safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Our partnership with Jumia seeks to further encourage Mastercard consumers to stay safe by using available digital payment platforms to purchase their essential items all from the comfort of their own homes in a clean, seamless and convenient experience. We look forward to further collaborations with our partners to continue delivering such relevant solutions, enabling people to #staysafe.'

Consumers in these six markets can be a part of this promotional offer by logging on to the Jumia platform, shop and pay for their essential goods on the JumiaPay portal, using their Mastercard, and automatically receive up to 10 percent discount.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within Jumia's ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people's lives easier by helping

them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter Jumia_Group

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is the sole corporate donor to the Mastercard Impact Fund.

Media Contacts:
Toju Egbebi
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Abdesslam Benzitouni, Group Head of Public Relation - Jumia
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Jumia Technologies AG published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 13:28:03 UTC
