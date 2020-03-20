Jumia Technologies : Announces Actions to Support Governments' Fight Against COVID-19 in Africa

The e-Commerce platform to offer the full support of its ecosystem to help protect communities on the continent

Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia, has offered the support of its integrated ecosystem which includes a marketplace, logistics and online payments to governments in Africa, as part of the global action against COVID-19.

“We are proud to partner with relevant authorities to help fight against COVID-19 and assist our communities which continue to support us. E-commerce platforms like ours, with e-payment and last mile delivery capabilities, are uniquely positioned to be part of Africa’s response strategy to this pandemic and we are swiftly taking actions”, said Juliet Anammah, Group Head of Institutional Affairs at Jumia.

Jumia’s actions to support governments in their fight against COVID-19 include:

Facilitating social distancing by enabling consumers to buy online. By offering contactless delivery options , we eliminate physical contact and potentially reduce person to person infection.

by enabling consumers to buy online. By offering , we eliminate physical contact and potentially reduce person to person infection. Providing access to affordable basic foods and sanitary essentials on the marketplace platform. By partnering with thousands of vendors, like Reckitt Benckiser, and others, we are able to maintain fair prices and fight against speculation. Jumia has waived the commission on specific sanitary products to help consumers get them at the lowest price and implemented measures to control prices.

and on the marketplace platform. By partnering with thousands of vendors, like Reckitt Benckiser, and others, we are able to maintain and Offering Jumia’s logistics networks to help distribute health pamphlets & key products where they are needed. Additionally, Jumia provides safe deliveries to consumers everywhere, including remote and rural areas, with Jumia’s integrated logistics network. This is important especially for elderly and sick people at home.

where they are needed. Additionally, Jumia provides safe with Jumia’s integrated logistics network. This is important especially for elderly and sick people at home. Sourcing and distribution of face masks . Leveraging our access to supply, in particular through our network of vendors outside Africa, we have donated certified face masks to Health Ministries in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda and others, and offered to coordinate the distribution across healthcare facilities and workers, leveraging the company’s last mile distribution.

. Leveraging our access to supply, in particular through our network of vendors outside Africa, we have donated and leveraging the company’s last mile distribution. Incentives to pay online through JumiaPay , in support of the governments’ bids to reduce the risk of transmission through physical cash. In most countries where JumiaPay operates, we have offered special discounts for all payments done via JumiaPay to promote cashless transactions.

, in support of the governments’ bids to reduce the risk of transmission through physical cash. In most countries where JumiaPay operates, we have offered special discounts for all payments done via JumiaPay to promote cashless transactions. Enhancing visibility of key health instructions. Jumia attracts millions of customer visits and searches on its platform. As such, we are collaborating with the Ministries of Health in Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Uganda and South Africa by using our online platform to share important health messages from the Ministries. We are also engaging with the Health Ministries in other countries where Jumia operates to offer the same. We anticipate that, as the pandemic evolves, Health authorities may need to address different areas of concerns and a platform like Jumia can amplify the reach of much needed information.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia's ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people's lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter Jumia_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005488/en/