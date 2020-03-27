Log in
Jumia Technologies : implements “Contactless” Delivery and “Cashless” Payments in response to the COVID-19 in Africa

03/27/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

The delivery and payment methods of the e-commerce platform ensures safer transactions for riders and consumers

Lagos, 27th March 2020: Africa's leading eCommerce platform Jumia has announced the implementation of 'contactless' delivery for prepaid packages on the platform. The company is taking additional measures to keep consumers, delivery agents and partners safe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To drive the initiative, the 'contactless safe delivery' option has been implemented on JumiaPay, the payment platform. This enables consumers to make prepaid payments for products online and get it delivered without a direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.

'The health and safety of our customers and delivery agents is our absolute priority. We are uniquely positioned to step up and be part of Africa's response strategy in this challenging time. We have implemented a 'Contactless' delivery option, which eliminates any possibility of physical contact. Convenience, social distancing and cashless measures are woven into one solution to combat the current situation.' said Apoorva Kumar, SVP Logistics at Jumia.

Jumia's delivery agents have been trained to enforce necessary standards during delivery. They are instructed to call or text when they arrive at the customer's place and drop off the package at their doorstep, then step back to the safe distance limit and will wait for the customer to take the package before leaving.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to pay 'cashless' on Jumia through JumiaPay. This will ensure less physical cash coming into contact with delivery riders and the wider population and will in turn help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Jumia 'Contactless' delivery payment option is available on all JumiaPay/ Prepaid Packages and all cashless delivery modes that are contactless such as mobile money.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within Jumia's ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people's lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter Jumia_Group

Disclaimer

Jumia Technologies AG published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 16:37:06 UTC
