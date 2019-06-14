Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC : Announces Investigation of Jumia Technologies AG

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is conducting an investigation to
determine whether Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia” or the “Company”) and
certain of its officers and directors made false and misleading
statements and/or omissions in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
A class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York by another law firm on behalf of
purchasers of the common stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)
between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
The complaint alleges that Jumia and certain of its officers and
directors (“Defendants”) misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that:
(1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active
merchants; (2) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order
cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a
sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales;
(3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions;
and (4) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of
applicable accounting standards.
The Company sold 15.5 million ADSs priced at $14.50 on April 12, 2019.
The Class Period begins the day Jumia ADSs began trading on the New York
Stock Exchange. Less than one month after trading began, on May 9, 2019,
Citron Research issued a report declaring Jumia to be a “fraud” that
“deserves immediate SEC attention.” Citron claimed to have a “smoking
gun,” in the form of a confidential October 2018 investor presentation
the Company used to raise capital months before its initial public
offering. Jumia ADSs fell from $33.11 to $26.89 on May 9 and lost an
additional $2.39 to close at $24.50 on May 10, representing a two-day
decline of approximately 26%.
